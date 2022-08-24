Read full article on original website
Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to an unusual spot
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 20 hours ago. A group of...
Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?
Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCCI.com
Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
The Other Almanac Predicts Missouri & Illinois Winter Not So Bad
I did not know there are two different Farmer's Almanac. The new one thinks the upcoming winter for Missouri and Illinois will be horrific. The other one is now predicting that our winter really won't be so bad. As we shared a few weeks ago, the "new" Farmer's Almanac predicted...
iheart.com
Iowa DNR: Go Fish!
(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
superhits1027.com
State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
KCCI.com
One stayed and one left: What Iowa educators are saying about the teacher shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions.
Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
KCCI.com
2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
kiwaradio.com
West Iowa numbers lower, but better than some expected
IARN — The Pro Farmer Crop Tour is wrapping up today in Southern Minnesota and Central & Eastern Iowa. Yesterday the Western leg of the tour went through the Western third of Iowa in crop districts one, four, and seven. Many marketers were holding their breath on this part of the trip, because Iowa is a top corn producer and has been the only one of the three “I States” that has been having drought. The west has been taking the brunt of the adverse conditions, and many were expecting the tour to be pulling bad numbers.
What Does this Sign Seen All Over Iowa Mean?
If you live in a larger Iowa city, or you rarely make an appearance in a more rural setting, I bet you'd be curious to know what the sign in question means. The sign in question, which I'll share with you below, looks pretty straightforward, but is it?. Before we...
kniakrls.com
More Results Coming in from Iowa State Fair
Men from across the state entered their prized whiskers in the Beard Growing contest held at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The top harmonica players brought their unique sounds to Pioneer Hall for the Harmonica competition, judged at the Iowa State Fair. Henry Place of Pella won the top spot in the Youth class for the second straight year.
Iowa's fall foliage forecast
Start planning a road trip: Peak fall foliage is just over a month out, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. State of play: Northern Iowa can expect colors to peak sometime around the last of September. Southern areas can be a month later. Last year's peak in central...
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
fox9.com
Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
A Fisherman Thought He Caught A Rock. He Snagged A Prehistoric Treasure Instead.
The Nebraska man said he initially believed the underwater find was the skeleton of a catfish or deer.
The 2022 Harvest Moon Will be the Final Full Moon of Summer in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
Normally when you think of Harvest Moon you think of fall, but this year the Harvest Moon will happen before fall officially starts. Here's when to see it!. There's something special about stepping outside to look up at the moon. I can't tell you how many times my mom or dad have called me just to ask me if I'd seen the moon yet. I love looking up at the night sky, especially on nights the moon is full. The final full moon of summer is approaching quickly, and it will be here very soon!
