Small School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington caused five turnovers and beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 21-8 in the season opener for both schools Friday night. Other small school football winners included: Eureka, Central Catholic, Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Tremont, Elmwood-Brimfield, Prairie Central, Knoxville, Stark County and South Fulton.
Decatur St. Teresa Spoils The Turf Field House Warming Party Shuts Out Effingham 18-0
A lot of things have changed from a year ago, last season the Effingham traveled to Decatur and fell to St. Teresa 42-7. Even though Effingham lost again this time around this loss feels different. There was a hype surrounding the new Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium, there...
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jacoby, Jr., 60th
DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jacoby, Jr., of Decatur, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Mr. Jacoby and Marsha Butt were married on Aug. 18, 1962, in Decatur. He was a teacher and principal at Warrensburg-Latham High School. Both are retired, having been owners of General Fence Company. They...
Sacred Heart Griffin Runs Away From Rochester Late In Leonard Bowl 13
Rochester took the opening possesion of the second half down and scored, chewing up six minutes of clock to make it a six point game. Sacred Heart Griffin answered and ran away for a 62-27 victory over the Rockets in Week One of the Central State Eight season.
UPDATE: Fans evacuate stands after fight at Peoria Central/Metamora High School football game
UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) - Metamora Township High School has decided to forfeit its game rather than resume play Saturday against Peoria High School, said PHS Athletic Director Brien Dunphy. UPDATE (9:35 p.m.) - Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Kherat said the Peoria-Metamora game was postponed Friday night because of a...
Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding
Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
Local singer ready to rock the Crib
PEORIA (25 News Now) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to the...
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
Illinois scores first touchdown of 2022 in 41 seconds
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini have started out this season in convincing fashion. An explosive, 43-yard kick return set the Illini up at their own 48-yard line. Chase Brown then immediately started this season where he left off last year, running through an open hole on the right side en route to a 38-yard run, getting the Illini in the redzone early.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker: ‘Hate is on the ballot’
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker visited Charleston on Thursday at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library on his way down to the DuQuoin State Fair. While Pritzker was at the library, an event hosted by the Coles County Democrats, Pritzker urged Democrats in Coles County to vote in the upcoming general election because of what the future may look like for Democrats following the election.
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates reacts to concerns about outdoor alert sirens
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates has responded to local concerns about storm alert sirens not going off during storms on Saturday. Here is what he said in a Facebook post on Aug. 22:. We’ve heard a lot of folks express concern over why the outdoor alert...
Missing persons group joins search for Clinton mother
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A missing persons group is joining the effort to help find Juana Arellano. Arellano was last seen at her Clinton home on Sunday around 9 p.m. On Wednesday, Clinton Police released video they said may show her less than a mile from her home. Now, Clinton Police are getting additional help. […]
