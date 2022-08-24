ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MO

kttn.com

Embers from controlled burn cause roof to smolder on Park Lane in Trenton

Embers from the controlled burning of yard waste and shrubbery landed on a shed at 1793 Park Lane in Trenton causing the roof and truss area of the roof to smolder. Firefighters from Trenton on Saturday afternoon extinguished the embers and a report from firefighter Wayne Brown said there was no further damage to the shed.
TRENTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns

CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Device gives Amish teen second chance at life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen from Jamesport, Missouri, needs a new heart. At 17-years old, Daniel Troyer suffers from cardiomyopathy. His heart is dying. Most patients like Daniel must endure long hospital stays while waiting for a donor, but Daniel is living a near-normal life. “I mean, yeah,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Barbara Eller

Barbara Eller, a 76 year old Trenton, MO resident, at 7:46 a.m., August 24, 2022 traded her cross for a crown when she breathed her last of air on this earth, to which she took her first breath of heavenly air, never to struggle or fret again. Funeral services are...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann

Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Teen from Cowgill injured in Caldwell County crash

A teenager from Cowgill, driving a utility vehicle, received minor injuries in a Caldwell county accident early Thursday evening. 18 year old Austin Cummings was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. A vehicle was northbound on Route B while the UTVwas headed west in a private drive. Tthe UTV was...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Four injured in Saturday night UTV crash, driver accused of DWI

Four people were hurt Saturday night when a UTV overturned. Two of the passengers, 31-year-old Crystal Hosman of Cameron and 34-year-old Melody Steele from King City received serious injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Rochelle Howard of Cameron, and a passenger, 33-year-old lacy McCannon of Turney received minor injuries. Steele was taken to Liberty Hospital and the other three injured to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Billy Jean Parker

Billy Jean Parker – age 83 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022, at University Health in Kansas City. Billy was born on August 26, 1938, the son of Tom and Katie (Latimer) Parker in Stotts City, MO. He grew up in Stotts City and attended school there. He married Mary Kreamalmeyer on September 20th, 1958, in Kansas City, MO. He was a boilermaker for Boilermakers Local #83. Bill enjoyed raising his cattle, horseback riding and trail riding in Arkansas every year. Bill was always smiling and happy. He was a good storyteller, mainly because he had lived the stories he told. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Richard C Lewis

Richard C Lewis, 90, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in Bethany, MO. He was born on September 10, 1931, in Daviess County, Missouri the son of Evert and Corinne (Watson) Lewis. On June 18, 1955, he married Mary Buzzard in Martinsville, MO. She survives...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Authorities investigate theft of stolen SUV in Livingston County

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has been investigating a reported stolen sports utility vehicle from Texas since July 30th. He says the person or group who stole the vehicle knew how to disable the GPS. The sheriff’s office learned of the whereabouts of the vehicle in Livingston County from an alleged business victim when the GPS suddenly began working.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Local Artists Showcase 14 on display at Dorris Rider Art Gallery

A collection of works by area artists has begun the 2022-2023 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Local Artists Showcase 14” is now open and runs through October 8. The Rider Art Gallery is located in the Frey Administrative...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Lester “Bud” Cockrum

Lester “Bud” Cockrum – age 69 of Polo, MO passed away Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty. Bud was born on March 1, 1953, the son of Joe Franklin and Kathleen (Jacobs) Cockrum in Buckner, MO. He grew up in Lathrop and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1971. He married Janice Anspach on May 18, 1977, in New Cambria, MO at the Presbyterian Church.
POLO, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail

A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County Agencies

Three bookings for Livingston County authorities are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, 42-year-old William Joseph Peniston of Chillicothe was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged DWI. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. Thursday, 39-year-old Brian Wayne St. Onge of Denver, Colorado was...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

