Winners announced in “Chalk on the Walk” event in downtown Trenton
Winners have been announced from those participating in “Chalk on the Walk” in Downtown Trenton on August 26, 2022. There were 26 entries in Chalk on the Walk.
Embers from controlled burn cause roof to smolder on Park Lane in Trenton
Embers from the controlled burning of yard waste and shrubbery landed on a shed at 1793 Park Lane in Trenton causing the roof and truss area of the roof to smolder. Firefighters from Trenton on Saturday afternoon extinguished the embers and a report from firefighter Wayne Brown said there was no further damage to the shed.
University of Missouri Extension to host “Field Day,” on September 8, at Hundley-Whaley Education Center in Albany
The 45th annual Farm, Field & Family Day at the University of Missouri’s Hundley-Whaley Extension and Education Center in Albany is set for Thursday, Sept. 8. The free event begins at 5 p.m. with farm wagon tours and workshops on healthy eating, farm succession planning, and “weathering the storm.”
Trenton High School Alumni weekend kicks off September 2, 2022
Hundreds and hundreds of Trenton High School Alumni are expected to arrive in Trenton over Labor Day for the Annual Trenton High School Reunion. Starting in 1949, the first reunion was held with a picnic at Moberly Park and a dance at the Gables Supper Club, and the rest is history as the reunion has continued every year, except for cancellations due to COVID-19.
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Obituary & Services: Barbara Eller
Barbara Eller, a 76 year old Trenton, MO resident, at 7:46 a.m., August 24, 2022 traded her cross for a crown when she breathed her last of air on this earth, to which she took her first breath of heavenly air, never to struggle or fret again. Funeral services are...
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
Obituary & Services: Billy Jean Parker
Billy Jean Parker – age 83 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022, at University Health in Kansas City. Billy was born on August 26, 1938, the son of Tom and Katie (Latimer) Parker in Stotts City, MO. He grew up in Stotts City and attended school there. He married Mary Kreamalmeyer on September 20th, 1958, in Kansas City, MO. He was a boilermaker for Boilermakers Local #83. Bill enjoyed raising his cattle, horseback riding and trail riding in Arkansas every year. Bill was always smiling and happy. He was a good storyteller, mainly because he had lived the stories he told. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Kirksville man dies in crash on Youngstown Trail
A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Adair County has claimed the life of a Kirksville man. 45 year old Timmie Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which happened early Thursday morning on Youngstown Trail. A trooper said Gutierrez was driving north when his pickup went...
Department of Economic Development awards funding to area communities through Community Development Block Grant Program
The Department of Economic Development announced August 26th that it will award more than $17 million to 40 communities through its Community Development Block Grant Program to assist with improvement projects. A few area cities are award recipients. The City of Gallatin will receive $500,000 to overlay seven streets in...
25 Animals Rescued from Inhumane Conditions in Missouri Home
It's hard to imagine how anyone could put anyone or anything through something as bad as what was found in one Missouri home. 25 animals were rescued from a Clinton County, Missouri residence, but not every animal got a happy ending. The Missouri Humane Society shared a sad picture on...
Obituary & Services: Richard C Lewis
Richard C Lewis, 90, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in Bethany, MO. He was born on September 10, 1931, in Daviess County, Missouri the son of Evert and Corinne (Watson) Lewis. On June 18, 1955, he married Mary Buzzard in Martinsville, MO. She survives...
Two from Salisbury injured in crash on Highway 24
Two residents of Salisbury were hurt Saturday afternoon east of Salisbury on Highway 24. The driver of the car, 84-year-old June Arp of Salisbury, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. A passenger in the car, 86-year-old Clifford Arp of Moberly, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Loren Miller of Centralia, was not reported hurt.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 29, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 4. Most routine work zones will stop for the Labor Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures...
Obituary & Services: Ruby Ward
Ruby Ward, a 92-year-old lifetime resident of Trenton, passed away at 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her granddaughter’s house in Trenton, where she was under hospice care. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Burial will...
ANHYDROUS LEAK AT THE ARCHVIEW CARBONIC FACILITY IN MALTA BEND
The Archview Carbonic facility next to Mid-Missouri Energy suffered an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak early this morning, August 26. Anhydrous Ammonia is used to refrigerate carbon dioxide that is a by-product of ethanol production. The carbon dioxide is then sold by Archview. Malta Bend and Marshall Fire Departments responded to the...
Missouri teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes UTV
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5:3op.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Amy N. Hawk, 54, Cowgill, was northbound on Route B one mile south of Cowgill. The Chevy crossed the center...
INDEPENDENCE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 27-year-old Independence man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, August 27. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the motorcycle driven by Corey Walters ran off the highway on to a gravel road, overturned and ejected Walters.
Four injured in Saturday night UTV crash, driver accused of DWI
Four people were hurt Saturday night when a UTV overturned. Two of the passengers, 31-year-old Crystal Hosman of Cameron and 34-year-old Melody Steele from King City received serious injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Rochelle Howard of Cameron, and a passenger, 33-year-old lacy McCannon of Turney received minor injuries. Steele was taken to Liberty Hospital and the other three injured to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
