ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Embers from controlled burn cause roof to smolder on Park Lane in Trenton

Embers from the controlled burning of yard waste and shrubbery landed on a shed at 1793 Park Lane in Trenton causing the roof and truss area of the roof to smolder. Firefighters from Trenton on Saturday afternoon extinguished the embers and a report from firefighter Wayne Brown said there was no further damage to the shed.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton High School Alumni weekend kicks off September 2, 2022

Hundreds and hundreds of Trenton High School Alumni are expected to arrive in Trenton over Labor Day for the Annual Trenton High School Reunion. Starting in 1949, the first reunion was held with a picnic at Moberly Park and a dance at the Gables Supper Club, and the rest is history as the reunion has continued every year, except for cancellations due to COVID-19.
TRENTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Society
Chillicothe, MO
Lifestyle
City
Center, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann

Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Barbara Eller

Barbara Eller, a 76 year old Trenton, MO resident, at 7:46 a.m., August 24, 2022 traded her cross for a crown when she breathed her last of air on this earth, to which she took her first breath of heavenly air, never to struggle or fret again. Funeral services are...
TRENTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns

CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Billy Jean Parker

Billy Jean Parker – age 83 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022, at University Health in Kansas City. Billy was born on August 26, 1938, the son of Tom and Katie (Latimer) Parker in Stotts City, MO. He grew up in Stotts City and attended school there. He married Mary Kreamalmeyer on September 20th, 1958, in Kansas City, MO. He was a boilermaker for Boilermakers Local #83. Bill enjoyed raising his cattle, horseback riding and trail riding in Arkansas every year. Bill was always smiling and happy. He was a good storyteller, mainly because he had lived the stories he told. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
GALLATIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Fry#Charity
kttn.com

Kirksville man dies in crash on Youngstown Trail

A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Adair County has claimed the life of a Kirksville man. 45 year old Timmie Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which happened early Thursday morning on Youngstown Trail. A trooper said Gutierrez was driving north when his pickup went...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Richard C Lewis

Richard C Lewis, 90, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in Bethany, MO. He was born on September 10, 1931, in Daviess County, Missouri the son of Evert and Corinne (Watson) Lewis. On June 18, 1955, he married Mary Buzzard in Martinsville, MO. She survives...
BETHANY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
kttn.com

Two from Salisbury injured in crash on Highway 24

Two residents of Salisbury were hurt Saturday afternoon east of Salisbury on Highway 24. The driver of the car, 84-year-old June Arp of Salisbury, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. A passenger in the car, 86-year-old Clifford Arp of Moberly, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Loren Miller of Centralia, was not reported hurt.
SALISBURY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Ruby Ward

Ruby Ward, a 92-year-old lifetime resident of Trenton, passed away at 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her granddaughter’s house in Trenton, where she was under hospice care. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Burial will...
TRENTON, MO
kmmo.com

ANHYDROUS LEAK AT THE ARCHVIEW CARBONIC FACILITY IN MALTA BEND

The Archview Carbonic facility next to Mid-Missouri Energy suffered an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak early this morning, August 26. Anhydrous Ammonia is used to refrigerate carbon dioxide that is a by-product of ethanol production. The carbon dioxide is then sold by Archview. Malta Bend and Marshall Fire Departments responded to the...
MALTA BEND, MO
kttn.com

Four injured in Saturday night UTV crash, driver accused of DWI

Four people were hurt Saturday night when a UTV overturned. Two of the passengers, 31-year-old Crystal Hosman of Cameron and 34-year-old Melody Steele from King City received serious injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Rochelle Howard of Cameron, and a passenger, 33-year-old lacy McCannon of Turney received minor injuries. Steele was taken to Liberty Hospital and the other three injured to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
CAMERON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy