Mount Shasta Herald
Will California become a refuge for transgender health care?
When Kathie Moehlig’s 11-year-old son decided to transition in 2012, she says not one doctor in San Diego was willing to treat him. “When I called to make appointments, they kept telling me: ‘We don’t treat kids like that here,’” Moehlig said. But she...
Mount Shasta Herald
Ranchers, tribes, state officials clash over Shasta River water
The land that Jim Scala and his family have been ranching for three generations is parched and brown as far as he can see. The pond where his cattle used to drink is now a puddle, ringed with cracked mud. In other years, water pumped from the Shasta River would...
Mount Shasta Herald
Animal crossings to protect wildlife could be coming to these Northern California highways
The California Department of Transportation wants to build animal crossings over and under North State highways to help wildlife navigate across them. Future projects include a $10-$15 million overcrossing on Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. Crossings would make roads safer for animals and motorists, Caltrans Environmental Planner Wesley Stroud said.
