CLINTON — Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers released the following statement Thursday afternoon:. In reference to the missing persons investigation involving 32-year-old Juana Arellano-Garnica, as of 12 p.m. on Thursday August 25, 2022, our investigation has revealed that Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily, absent any evidence of criminal wrongdoing. The Clinton Police Department wishes to thank the Dewitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and the multiple additional law enforcement agencies who have contributed to this investigation. This investigation is considered closed and no other details will be released at this time.

CLINTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO