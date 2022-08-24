ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasim Rahman Jr. moves on from Jake Paul fight to box Vitor Belfort

Hasim Rahman Jr. may never get to box Jake Paul, but it looks like the spotlight he’s drawn from feuding with the YouTuber turned boxer has landed him a tougher opponent. Rahman Jr. is now set to face former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on October 15th in Sheffield, England. That bout will be one half of a double main event for the next DAZN X Series 002, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing. In the second main, it’s a battle of the YouTube pranksters as Jay Swingler takes on Chad Lebaron aka Cherdleys.
Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’

Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
Video: Watch ‘KSI vs. Swarmz’ LIVE countdown show

KSI will make an eventful return to the boxing ring later today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when the social media star takes on two opponents in one night. KSI, who hasn’t competed since a decision win over Logan Paul...
Video: Nate Diaz smokes out USADA, refuses to give more piss

Nate Diaz is one of the most unique characters in all of combat sports, which is probably why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star sparked up a fatty when United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rolled through to his home. Diaz, who has one final fight left on his current UFC...
Midnight Mania! Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell sends ‘little rat Judas’ Jorge Masvidal to the back of the line

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have unfinished business. Really, the birth of Masvidal as a true star rather than hardcore fan favorite began in July 2019. On the same night he flattened Darren Till, Masvidal also bloodied up Leon Edwards backstage, dropping his now-famous “three piece and a soda” line soon afterward. Since then, the two have jawed at one another online and were briefly booked to fight early in 2022, but an injury derailed that contest.
UFC middleweight Paulo Costa undergoes surgery, likely done until 2023

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has just one fight remaining on his current contract but it looks as though “The Eraser” won’t be completing it any time soon. The Brazilian recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’

Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
Midnight Mania highlights! Demetrious Johnson earns revenge via flying knee knockout over Adriano Moraes in One Championship US debut

Earlier tonight (Fri. Aug. 27, 2022), One Championship completed their One on Prime 1 event from Kallang, Singapore. It was the first event from One to air on Amazon Prime, meaning the promotion was sure to pull out all the stops in putting on a great night of action. Even after a disastrous weigh-in day, the fighters delivered, putting on an incredible night of action featuring many finishes.
Richard Torrez Jr. scores scary round 1 KO of Marco Antonio Canedo (video)

Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. won his third professional bout by scary round 1 KO. Marco Antonio Canedo left the ring under his own power. Heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. is used to delivering KO performances, but his latest KO left fans at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, OK, and those watching at home on ESPN holding their breath.
Mike Perry names Jon Jones and Jake Paul on bare knuckle hit list

Mike Perry is shooting for the stars after beating Michael Page at bare knuckle boxing last weekend at BKFC London. This includes recent callouts of Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Oleksandr Usyk, and even Jon Jones. Last weekend Perry went six rounds against Bellator MMA veteran, Page, who was making his...
Darren Till announces UFC comeback tour: ‘Ready to get a world title’

Former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till was hoping to reinvent himself at 185 pounds after coming up short in his Tyron Woodley fight — then getting knocked out by Jorge Masvidal — while suffering through several “grisly” weight cuts. Unfortunately “The Gorilla” has been unable...
