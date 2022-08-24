Read full article on original website
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
Watch as karate star Elhadji Ndour is brutally knocked out and left needing medical attention in front of UFC legends
KARATE star Elhadji Ndour was brutally knocked out by heavyweight rival Achraf Ouchen and left needing medical attention. The Karate Combat pair rematched in Orlando, Florida following Ouchen's points win in 2018. And it was non-stop action from the opening bell as the duo picked up where they left off...
MMA Fighting
BKFC 28 results: Christine Ferea obliterates Taylor Starling in 47 seconds to retain title
Christine Ferea’s experience and power crushed Taylor Starling in the main event of Saturday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event. The women’s flyweight title fight capped off BKFC 28, which took place at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Ferea came out absolutely on fire and...
MMAmania.com
Hasim Rahman Jr. moves on from Jake Paul fight to box Vitor Belfort
Hasim Rahman Jr. may never get to box Jake Paul, but it looks like the spotlight he’s drawn from feuding with the YouTuber turned boxer has landed him a tougher opponent. Rahman Jr. is now set to face former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on October 15th in Sheffield, England. That bout will be one half of a double main event for the next DAZN X Series 002, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing. In the second main, it’s a battle of the YouTube pranksters as Jay Swingler takes on Chad Lebaron aka Cherdleys.
Demetrious Johnson names the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record
Demetrious Johnson has named the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record. “Mighty Mouse” indeed boasts the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Johnson, 36, (30-4 MMA), currently competes in ONE Championship, after leaving the UFC back in...
MMAmania.com
Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’
Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI’s two knockouts: ‘Smart man not calling me out’
KSI may have delivered two equally-dominant knockout finishes earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but fellow social media influencer Jake Paul was not impressed. KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi in the main event before Wassabi suffered...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch ‘KSI vs. Swarmz’ LIVE countdown show
KSI will make an eventful return to the boxing ring later today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when the social media star takes on two opponents in one night. KSI, who hasn’t competed since a decision win over Logan Paul...
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz smokes out USADA, refuses to give more piss
Nate Diaz is one of the most unique characters in all of combat sports, which is probably why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star sparked up a fatty when United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rolled through to his home. Diaz, who has one final fight left on his current UFC...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell sends ‘little rat Judas’ Jorge Masvidal to the back of the line
Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have unfinished business. Really, the birth of Masvidal as a true star rather than hardcore fan favorite began in July 2019. On the same night he flattened Darren Till, Masvidal also bloodied up Leon Edwards backstage, dropping his now-famous “three piece and a soda” line soon afterward. Since then, the two have jawed at one another online and were briefly booked to fight early in 2022, but an injury derailed that contest.
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: UFC 278 fallout, Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev, and the 3 funniest moments in MMA history
Wow. This is weird. A weekend without major MMA happening (sorry, ONE Championship) doesn’t come around all that often. But coming on the heels of UFC 278, there is still a ton to talk about, so this week I’m trying to answer as many questions as possible. Buckle up.
MMAmania.com
UFC middleweight Paulo Costa undergoes surgery, likely done until 2023
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has just one fight remaining on his current contract but it looks as though “The Eraser” won’t be completing it any time soon. The Brazilian recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MMAmania.com
Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’
Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania highlights! Demetrious Johnson earns revenge via flying knee knockout over Adriano Moraes in One Championship US debut
Earlier tonight (Fri. Aug. 27, 2022), One Championship completed their One on Prime 1 event from Kallang, Singapore. It was the first event from One to air on Amazon Prime, meaning the promotion was sure to pull out all the stops in putting on a great night of action. Even after a disastrous weigh-in day, the fighters delivered, putting on an incredible night of action featuring many finishes.
MMA Fighting
KSI flattens Swarmz following two knockdowns in first of two fights
KSI made short work of his first of two opponents on Saturday as the YouTube star dispatched a rapper named Swarmz, who accepted the matchup on two weeks’ notice without any prior boxing experience — and it showed. KSI spent the majority of the fight chasing Swarmz around...
Richard Torrez Jr. scores scary round 1 KO of Marco Antonio Canedo (video)
Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. won his third professional bout by scary round 1 KO. Marco Antonio Canedo left the ring under his own power. Heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. is used to delivering KO performances, but his latest KO left fans at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, OK, and those watching at home on ESPN holding their breath.
MMAmania.com
Mike Perry names Jon Jones and Jake Paul on bare knuckle hit list
Mike Perry is shooting for the stars after beating Michael Page at bare knuckle boxing last weekend at BKFC London. This includes recent callouts of Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Oleksandr Usyk, and even Jon Jones. Last weekend Perry went six rounds against Bellator MMA veteran, Page, who was making his...
MMAmania.com
Darren Till announces UFC comeback tour: ‘Ready to get a world title’
Former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till was hoping to reinvent himself at 185 pounds after coming up short in his Tyron Woodley fight — then getting knocked out by Jorge Masvidal — while suffering through several “grisly” weight cuts. Unfortunately “The Gorilla” has been unable...
MMAmania.com
Sean Strickland bashes ‘uptight c—t’ Luke Rockhold after UFC 278: ‘I’m glad he retired’
Despite Luke Rockhold’s gutsy performance in a Fight of the Night loss to Paulo Costa last weekend at UFC 278 outspoken middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t a fan. Rockhold, who was making his first Octagon appearance since 2019, struggled straight out of the gate. But even though...
