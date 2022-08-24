ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Yoga to the People’ execs bent over backward to avoid paying taxes: feds

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhmBx_0hU5PqOT00

Three longtime leaders of a popular New York City yoga studio network have been accused of bending over backward to dodge taxes — and are now facing federal charges for the alleged fraud, authorities said Wednesday.

The C-suite executives of Yoga to the People — Gregory Gumucio, Michael Anderson, and Haven Soliman — were charged by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to defraud the IRS and tax evasion for their roles in the alleged years-long scheme.

Prosecutors say the trio went to great lengths to avoid paying taxes, accepting only cash payments from students and paying teachers off the books from at least 2013 to 2020, as the network, which started as a single studio in the East Village, expanded across the US and internationally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Df3Bm_0hU5PqOT00
Leaders of a popular NYC yoga studio were charged with conspiracy to defraud the IRS and tax evasion.
Yoga To The People/Wayback Machine

From 2010 to 2020, Yoga to the People raked in some $20 million in revenue — but never filed a tax return with the IRS, the feds alleged.

During that period, Gumucio, 61, Anderson, 51, and Soliman, 33, spent the cash on trips across the globe, sports tickets and other lavish activities.

From 2011 to 2014, for instance, Gumucio “had Denver Broncos season tickets, totaling approximately $40,640,” according to the criminal complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325tYo_0hU5PqOT00
Authorities say Yoga to the People never filed a tax return from 2010 to 2020.
Getty Images

Soliman identified herself as the wife of Gumucio, who founded Yoga to the People in 2006, the complaint states. She allegedly spent “$48,900 in horse-related fees, including for apparent horse shows, a ‘horse lease,’ horse boarding, and horseshoes” in 2017 and 2018, the feds said.

As part of the alleged scheme, yoga teachers collected cash in tissue boxes that were passed around the studios and later organized the money at so-called stacking parties, some of which took place in Gumucio’s St. Mark’s Place apartment.

At the East Village “stacking parties,” employees sometimes loaded a guitar case in the apartment with tens of thousands of dollars, the complaint alleges.

In one instance, more than $30,000 was stuffed into the case, according to the feds.

When Gumucio couldn’t be present at the events, he allegedly provided direction via text message about how to stash the cash.

“When he was not physically present, Gumucio sought regular updates via text message as to the ‘totals,’ including the amount of cash being stored in his guitar case in his apartment,” the complaint states.

The trio was arrested in Washington state Wednesday morning and was expected to make an initial court appearance there.

Attorney information for them was not immediately available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy