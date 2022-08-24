ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

The Federal Reserve could very well continue to hike interest rates into 2023, with no end in sight. Rising interest rates have weighed on Bitcoin, which has in turn hurt the entire crypto industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum ($ETH) Price Could Fall Below $1,000 Before Merge, Warns Bloomberg Report

According to a recent Bloomberg report, $ETH “may drop to $1,000 for the first time in two months, with volatile price swings in the second-largest cryptocurrency ahead of its much-anticipated Merge upgrade.”. Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” upgrade, which marks the Ethereum network’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), is...
Benzinga

'Crypto Safe Haven' Singapore Mulls New Rules That Would Make It Tougher To Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Singapore is working on new regulations that would make it more difficult for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Ravi Menon, the chief of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said that retail investors are increasingly trading in cryptocurrencies globally,...
Benzinga

Coinbase Launches Utility Token Ahead Of September Merge

The Ethereum (ETH) network will soon receive support for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), which will have open-source contracts and audits made available to the public. The move is expected to make it easier for other organizations, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, to decide whether to add support for the token.
cryptobriefing.com

ConsenSys Marks Ethereum Merge With Green NFTs

Ethereum development firm ConsenSys has announced a line of NFT's to mark Ethereum's upcoming merge. Ethereum's switch to Proof-of-Stake will reduce energy consumption, a fact reflected by ConsenSys' green NFTs. In recent years, Ethereum-based NFTs have been criticized due to their dependence on energy-intensive mining. Blockchain development firm ConsenSys has...
