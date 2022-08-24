Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today
The Federal Reserve could very well continue to hike interest rates into 2023, with no end in sight. Rising interest rates have weighed on Bitcoin, which has in turn hurt the entire crypto industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Updates BTC, Ethereum and BNB Outlooks
A widely-followed crypto analyst is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) is about to be squeezed and subsequently nuked. Pseudonymous analyst Capo explains his reasons to his 501,600 Twitter followers with a new chart suggesting BTC could soon fall to sub-$16,000 levels. “BTC reasoning:. Shorts have been aping hard, especially below the...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Avalanche (AVAX) Could Break ATH Records Before 2023 Starts
It is no secret that Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Avalanche have been on a roll lately. All three have reached new all-time highs in the past few months, and there is no reason to believe that the trend will not continue in the future. Here is a look at how each of these could break their all-time high records before 2023 starts.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum ($ETH) Price Could Fall Below $1,000 Before Merge, Warns Bloomberg Report
According to a recent Bloomberg report, $ETH “may drop to $1,000 for the first time in two months, with volatile price swings in the second-largest cryptocurrency ahead of its much-anticipated Merge upgrade.”. Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” upgrade, which marks the Ethereum network’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), is...
dailyhodl.com
Half a Billion XRP Worth Over $161,000,000 Leaves Crypto Exchange Kraken: On-Chain Data
On-chain data reveals that an XRP whale transferred more than $160 million worth of XRP from a top crypto exchange. According to blockchain tracker Whale Alert, XRP valued at approximately $161.2 million was moved from crypto exchange Kraken to an unknown wallet. “500,000,000 XRP (161,221,368 USD) transferred from Kraken to...
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
Coinbase says exchange will ‘evaluate any potential forks’ post-Ethereum ‘merge’
As Ethereum approaches its highly anticipated “merge” upgrade, the prospect of a fork becomes more likely—even if its odds for success are slim. Recently, exchanges have stated they will consider listing forked tokens. Among them is Coinbase. In an updated blog post on Thursday, Coinbase said it...
CNBC
Bitcoin sinks, the FBI's DeFi warning, and what's next for bitcoin's biggest fans: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at what's next for bitcoin maximalists ahead of the Ethereum Merge.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $102,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A crypto whale just transferred 64,000 Ethereum (ETH) worth over a hundred million dollars to an unknown wallet. According to blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed crypto holder transferred $102,134,766 worth of ETH to an unknown address that still holds the transferred assets at time of writing. Ethereum network...
'Crypto Safe Haven' Singapore Mulls New Rules That Would Make It Tougher To Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin
Singapore is working on new regulations that would make it more difficult for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Ravi Menon, the chief of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said that retail investors are increasingly trading in cryptocurrencies globally,...
u.today
DOGE Founder Offers "Ethereum Merge Options," Trolling Crypto Community as Merge Draws Closer
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Coinbase Launches Utility Token Ahead Of September Merge
The Ethereum (ETH) network will soon receive support for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), which will have open-source contracts and audits made available to the public. The move is expected to make it easier for other organizations, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, to decide whether to add support for the token.
cryptobriefing.com
ConsenSys Marks Ethereum Merge With Green NFTs
Ethereum development firm ConsenSys has announced a line of NFT's to mark Ethereum's upcoming merge. Ethereum's switch to Proof-of-Stake will reduce energy consumption, a fact reflected by ConsenSys' green NFTs. In recent years, Ethereum-based NFTs have been criticized due to their dependence on energy-intensive mining. Blockchain development firm ConsenSys has...
Comments / 0