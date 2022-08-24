ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Church apologizes profusely for its 'unauthorized production' of Hamilton

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TR60W_0hU5Oh5b00

A Texas church has apologized in a letter shared on Facebook for its "unauthorized production" of writer Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage play "Hamilton."

The church's production changed lyrics in the play to include Christian religious references and was finished off with a sermon comparing being gay to being addicted to alcohol and drugs.

In the unsigned letter from the church's pastor, Roman Gutierrez, he writes , "We respect the copyrights of Hamilton's author and contributors. These copyrights are protected by federal law. We acknowledge there are lawful avenues to obtain a license to state properties which we did not pursue."

The church pastor agreed that the church would "never stage the performance again and will destroy any and all video or sound recordings and images of the unauthorized performances or rehearsals." Pastor Gutierrez also said in his letter that he would direct his church members to do the same.

The Door Christian Fellowship Church in McAllen, Texas, also agreed to pay damages.

Miranda had previously expressed his gratitude to people who reached out to him to express concerns about the production, before lawyers became involved.

The Dramatists Guild released a statement condemning the production as well.

Representatives for Miranda said that all damages paid by the church would be donated to the South Texas Equality Project (STEP), NBC confirmed .

STEP is a partnership of LGBTQIA+ organizations and people who are advocates for promoting visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community.

You can also donate to STEP here to support their efforts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Hamilton, TX
Mcallen, TX
Society
City
Mcallen, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy