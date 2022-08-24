OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — In a vague set of circumstances, one person is accused of shooting and killing another early Sunday morning in a conflict over whether one would be allowed to enter a tent.

The shooting is being counted as homicide number 49 by the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD).

Police spokespersons say that they received a call of a shooting and when officers arrived in the 2400 block of S. Brookline they found Patrick Oryan, 52, dead near a tent.

Police believe that a “substantial period passed before 911 services were contacted” after Oryan was shot.

Tony Allen Ivers, 42, had called 911 to say that someone was trying to enter his tent and that he had a gun. Police believe that Oryan was trying to “get inside the tent” and was “shot once by Ivers,” according to a their news release.

Tony Allen Ivers, Oklahoma County Detention Center booking photo

Sgt. Dillon Quirk with OKCPD told Free Press that the gun police found with Ivers turned out to be stolen but it is unclear whether Ivers stole the gun or someone else stole it.

It is not known what relationship Oryan had with Ivers, if any.

Ivers was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Jail on charges related to the incident Sunday, plus older traffic tickets that he had not resolved:

First Degree Murder

Recieve, possess, or conceal stolen property

Speeding 1-10 mph over speed limit

Driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked

Seat belt violation

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

Last Updated August 24, 2022, 5:57 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Deadly conflict in vague circumstances leads to murder charge appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .