Hannibal, MO

QMG holds 2nd "Man Up" men's health event

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Medical Group hosted it's 2nd annual "Man Up" event this time at South Park in Quincy. The free event is to help promote better mental and physical health in men of all ages. Health checks like sleep apnea, BMI and EKG's were available as...
QUINCY, IL
Children can celebrate Music Mondays at Kroc Center

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Kroc Center is inviting local youth to participate in Music Mondays!. This free program takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Mondays starting on September 12 and running through November 14. The event is for children ages 7 and up. “Music is synonymous...
QUINCY, IL
ADM Milling announces permanent closure of Keokuk plant

KEOKUK, Iowa — The city of Keokuk has been working with ADM Milling since January and faced some major issues, which caused violations to the city. "They had significant violations in their permit for Keokuk that caused us to have significant violations with the Iowa DNR," said City Administrator Cole O’Donnell.
KEOKUK, IA
$5.2 million invested into Quincy Regional Airport

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Regional Airport received a grant for nearly $5.2 million to go toward safety on the airfield. A total of $4.9 million in grant funds came from the federal government and just under $130,000 came from the state and the city. The funding will go...
QUINCY, IL
Seal coat project begins next week on Route V

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Weather permitting, seal coat operations are scheduled during the week of August 29. The operations will take place on Route V in Lewis and Marion counties, from Missouri Route 6 in Lewis County to US Route 61 in Marion County, near Maywood. The length...
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO

