newschannel6now.com
WF restaurant helps those in need
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
Another clothing store prepares to leave Sikes Senter Mall
A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.
5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had
If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances return Saturday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, for Hotter’N Hell we will have a high of 96. Saturday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.
kswo.com
Lawton rucking crew cleans Ferris Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ferris Avenue in Lawton is a little cleaner, thanks to members of the Blackout Rucking Crew. The group got together Saturday morning to clean up the area. Rucking is a workout in which people carry heavy backpacks while marching. It’s a term used often within the...
newschannel6now.com
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
Another One Bites the Dust, ANOTHER Store is Leaving Sikes Senter Mall
Looks like things are going from bad to worse at Sikes Senter Mall right now. Back in July, one of the original mall stores, Dillards closed it's locations. What sucks is that these are anchor stores and Dillards took up two spots in the mall. That is going to be a major hole in the mall. Sadly, another store is announcing they will be leaving as well.
New Businesses Coming to the ‘Scissor Tail Point’ Shopping Center in Lawton, OK.
It won't be long now until Lawton's newest shopping center 'Scissor Tail Point' will be built and officially open!. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT THE NEW SHOPPING CENTER WILL LOOK LIKE. If you've been on N.W. Cache Road lately, near 50th Street where the old movie theater used to be,...
Small fire sparks at local donut shop
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire at a local donut shop early Thursday morning.
WATCH: Hotter’N Hell bike pile-up crash
Crews were called out to a bicycle crash along the route of the 41st annual Hotter'n Hell bike race Saturday Morning.
YES! Witchcraft’s Full Wichita Falls Album is Now Streaming
The iconic German disco band's full album is now on YouTube including our local favorite song, Wichita Falls. Back in 2016, we discovered a German disco song about Wichita Falls. To this day, this song pops up in my head all the time. You can argue the "Put the Falls, Back in Wichita Falls" is the song that makes you laugh the most about our city, but my vote is for Witchcraft.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Much warmer temperatures heading through the weekend with return of moisture and rain chances
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Well like I had mentioned yesterday, today is going to be very similar to what we experienced on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low/mid 90s and light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Given the trend we saw yesterday with the present moisture across Texoma, it will feel muggy as feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon. This evening for those going to any high school football games, or just being outdoors on a Friday night, temperatures will be in the low 90s around 7pm, cooling down to the low 80s by 10pm. This evening will also continue to see light winds and mostly clear skies.
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
kswo.com
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton, sparking a grassfire and knocking out electricity for some. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Flowermound and Cache Road. At last check, Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s...
One COVID-19 related death reported in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one new COVID-19-related death for the week ending on August 26, 2022. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 is at 597. The one death reported this week was a patient […]
newschannel6now.com
Rider, Old High football rivalry week kicks off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a matchup that has a lot of history behind it, Rider and Old High football teams will face off Friday, August 26 at Memorial Stadium. One event leading up to the big game included the Rider High School Parade that began at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 on Lindale, followed by “The Happening” event in the Field House.
Local bondsman lies about wanted girlfriend’s location, Texas Ranger says
The arrest affidavit for a local bail bondsman with several previous arrests alleges he was concealing his girlfriend, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants.
newschannel6now.com
Vernon student's books paid for in act of kindness
Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can't afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
Comments / 0