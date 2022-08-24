Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Door County Candle Company moves closer to $1 million for Ukraine
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- Six months into the war between Russia and Ukraine, candles made in Door County continue to make a difference. Door County Candle Owner Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani has worked every day for the last six months, making sure the company's Ukraine Candles get into the hands of those who have purchased them all over the country.
Fox11online.com
Genrich receives subpoena withdrawal notice after Gableman's dismissal
MADISON (WLUK/AP) -- Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice...
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Soar through the Oneida Nation Reservation with SKYFOX
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX recently soared through the Oneida Nation Reservation, located in Brown and Outagamie counties. While the Oneida tribe has been in Wisconsin for nearly 200 years, its original land is on the East Coast. In 1822, the U.S. Removal Policy forced the Oneida people from New York to what would become Wisconsin, according to the Oneida Cultural Heritage Department.
Fox11online.com
Hit-and-run in Door County kills woman
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Door County Saturday evening. On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 5:31pm the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of vehicle-pedestrian crash on CTH BB in the town of Sevastopol. Responding units found that a 71-year-old Sturgeon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Inflation rate falls in new report, Wisconsinites hope it continues
(WLUK) -- With eased inflation numbers out, you may be wondering when the sky-high prices are coming down here in Wisconsin. Unfortunately, that question does not have a definitive answer. Green Bay resident, Bradley Ravey, says he's been feeling the heat from inflation, especially ever since he started a family...
Fox11online.com
Brown, Door counties remain 'high' for COVID-19 transmission
(WLUK) -- Brown and Door counties remain in the "high" category for COVID-19 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows those to be the only counties in the northeastern part of the state remaining in the "high" category. Both counties have been in the "high" category since Aug. 5.
Fox11online.com
Outagamie County to spend remaining ARPA funds on child care services
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Outagamie County officials hope to address a long-term problem with the final wave of its American Rescue Plan Act spending. "There aren't the kind of resources available for parents to drop off their kids in order to be able to go to work, and it's a real problem," said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.
Fox11online.com
Event in Door County focuses on monarch butterflies amid population decline
BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WLUK) -- The program called Monarch Madness at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor is designed to help track the population of monarch butterflies. Scientists say numbers are down about 80% in recent years. Even with dozens of pollinator-friendly plants growing outside the nature center, sanctuary officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
ATM destroyed in drive-thru at Allouez bank
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A Chase Bank ATM is surrounded in caution tape in Allouez. The bank on Libal Street is currently without a working drive-thru ATM after its current machine appears to have been destroyed. The incident occurred sometime Thursday morning. FOX 11 has reached out to the Brown County...
Fox11online.com
Brown County working on $27.2 million loan to expand high speed internet access
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County officials are negotiating a $27.2 million loan that they hope will bring high speed service to almost all residents. The county is working with Bug Tussel, a Green Bay-based internet provider, which specializes in bringing services to rural communities. Bug Tussel has worked similar...
Fox11online.com
DNR identifies cause of fish-die off in Fox River and lower Green Bay waters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wildlife officials say they identified the cause of recent fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says fish collected were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris. The DNR's two-week investigation began June...
Fox11online.com
Artstreet returns with a new location
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A popular art event in back in Northeast Wisconsin. Artstreet kicks-off today and runs through Sunday. The event is celebrating 41 years and will be held at a new location. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Ashwaubomay Park to learn more about the event. Organizers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
UPDATE: At least one family displaced after duplex fire
TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- UPDATE: The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
Fox11online.com
"Ride With the Lights" event rides on to help those in need this Christmas
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- If you were driving between Bellevue and Grand Chute Saturday afternoon, you might have seen a parade of police lights. It was the fourth annual Law Enforcement "Ride With the Lights" event. 32 police departments took part in the ride along with a large contingent of motorcycle...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Big Brothers Big Sisters, gospel music event are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I hope you are doing well. Last week, I encouraged you to share your Making A Difference stories and photos with me so that I could share them with others. It is so important for us to highlight the many positive and loving things that people are doing around Northeast Wisconsin. This inspires us and lifts our spirits.
Fox11online.com
Attendees, organizers weigh in on Artstreet's new home in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Artstreet is back in Northeast Wisconsin, but for the first time in it's 40 year history, it's not in downtown Green Bay. So far, organizers have heard mixed reviews about the new location in Ashwaubomay Park. As Artstreet officials and visitors alike begin to call Ashwaubomay Park...
Fox11online.com
The Weidner to host two Native American concerts
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay venue is hosting Native American musicians this fall. Tickets are on sale now for hip-hop recording artists Mike + Bone and Supaman at The Weidner. Mike + Bone first came to national attention in 2013 on America's Got Talent. Most recently they star...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Bay Port, Appleton North, Oshkosh North, Coleman post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 2 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday and among the teams in action was Bay Port, ranked No. 1 in the FOX 11 Top 11. The Pirates handled Notre Dame 24-3. Other scores:. Appleton North 42, Green Bay Preble 0. Oshkosh North...
Comments / 0