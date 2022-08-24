ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Door County Candle Company moves closer to $1 million for Ukraine

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- Six months into the war between Russia and Ukraine, candles made in Door County continue to make a difference. Door County Candle Owner Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani has worked every day for the last six months, making sure the company's Ukraine Candles get into the hands of those who have purchased them all over the country.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Genrich receives subpoena withdrawal notice after Gableman's dismissal

MADISON (WLUK/AP) -- Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Soar through the Oneida Nation Reservation with SKYFOX

ONEIDA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX recently soared through the Oneida Nation Reservation, located in Brown and Outagamie counties. While the Oneida tribe has been in Wisconsin for nearly 200 years, its original land is on the East Coast. In 1822, the U.S. Removal Policy forced the Oneida people from New York to what would become Wisconsin, according to the Oneida Cultural Heritage Department.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Hit-and-run in Door County kills woman

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Door County Saturday evening. On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 5:31pm the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of vehicle-pedestrian crash on CTH BB in the town of Sevastopol. Responding units found that a 71-year-old Sturgeon...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Door County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
Fox11online.com

Inflation rate falls in new report, Wisconsinites hope it continues

(WLUK) -- With eased inflation numbers out, you may be wondering when the sky-high prices are coming down here in Wisconsin. Unfortunately, that question does not have a definitive answer. Green Bay resident, Bradley Ravey, says he's been feeling the heat from inflation, especially ever since he started a family...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Brown, Door counties remain 'high' for COVID-19 transmission

(WLUK) -- Brown and Door counties remain in the "high" category for COVID-19 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows those to be the only counties in the northeastern part of the state remaining in the "high" category. Both counties have been in the "high" category since Aug. 5.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Outagamie County to spend remaining ARPA funds on child care services

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Outagamie County officials hope to address a long-term problem with the final wave of its American Rescue Plan Act spending. "There aren't the kind of resources available for parents to drop off their kids in order to be able to go to work, and it's a real problem," said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Event in Door County focuses on monarch butterflies amid population decline

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WLUK) -- The program called Monarch Madness at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor is designed to help track the population of monarch butterflies. Scientists say numbers are down about 80% in recent years. Even with dozens of pollinator-friendly plants growing outside the nature center, sanctuary officials...
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Ukraine#Candle#Lights Up#Business Industry#Linus Business#Door County Candle Co#Ukrainian
Fox11online.com

ATM destroyed in drive-thru at Allouez bank

ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A Chase Bank ATM is surrounded in caution tape in Allouez. The bank on Libal Street is currently without a working drive-thru ATM after its current machine appears to have been destroyed. The incident occurred sometime Thursday morning. FOX 11 has reached out to the Brown County...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Fox11online.com

DNR identifies cause of fish-die off in Fox River and lower Green Bay waters

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wildlife officials say they identified the cause of recent fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says fish collected were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris. The DNR's two-week investigation began June...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Artstreet returns with a new location

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A popular art event in back in Northeast Wisconsin. Artstreet kicks-off today and runs through Sunday. The event is celebrating 41 years and will be held at a new location. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Ashwaubomay Park to learn more about the event. Organizers...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fox11online.com

UPDATE: At least one family displaced after duplex fire

TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- UPDATE: The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Big Brothers Big Sisters, gospel music event are Making A Difference

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I hope you are doing well. Last week, I encouraged you to share your Making A Difference stories and photos with me so that I could share them with others. It is so important for us to highlight the many positive and loving things that people are doing around Northeast Wisconsin. This inspires us and lifts our spirits.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Attendees, organizers weigh in on Artstreet's new home in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Artstreet is back in Northeast Wisconsin, but for the first time in it's 40 year history, it's not in downtown Green Bay. So far, organizers have heard mixed reviews about the new location in Ashwaubomay Park. As Artstreet officials and visitors alike begin to call Ashwaubomay Park...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

The Weidner to host two Native American concerts

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay venue is hosting Native American musicians this fall. Tickets are on sale now for hip-hop recording artists Mike + Bone and Supaman at The Weidner. Mike + Bone first came to national attention in 2013 on America's Got Talent. Most recently they star...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Bay Port, Appleton North, Oshkosh North, Coleman post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 2 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday and among the teams in action was Bay Port, ranked No. 1 in the FOX 11 Top 11. The Pirates handled Notre Dame 24-3. Other scores:. Appleton North 42, Green Bay Preble 0. Oshkosh North...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy