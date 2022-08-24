Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Small fire on Main Street in Red Bluff quickly contained
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Late Saturday afternoon a small vegetation fire was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Red Bluff. Units from the Red Bluff Fire Department responded. According to fire officials the first engine that arrived at the scene was able to contain and control...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE firefighters at the scene of structure and vegetation fire in Paskenta
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:21 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the forward spread of the vegetation fire has been stopped. Crews are still working to contain the structure fire. The Toomes Fire started on Friday on Toomes Camp Road in Paskenta as a structure fire. The fire...
krcrtv.com
Gunshot victim on Whitmore Road in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — According to Shascom deputies from the Shasta County Sheriffs office are responding to reports of a gunshot victim in the area of Whitmore Road in Shasta County. Check back later for more detail as we will keep you update as more information becomes available.
krcrtv.com
New details on the fire that destroyed three homes in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Red Bluff Fire Department, along with CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, responded to a fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. The fire destroyed three houses and damaged three others. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said, although...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:38 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on the Rest Fire off Interstate-5, south of Auction Yard Road, said CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE estimates crews will be on the scene for one to two hours. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding CHP and Anderson Police Department conduct traffic safety detail Friday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding CHP, with help from the Anderson Police Department, did a traffic safety detail and found a man speeding on a motorcycle on Friday morning. CHP says that they were focused on cellphone, seatbelt and speed on North Street, near Riverside Avenue. CHP made a dozen traffic...
actionnewsnow.com
A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Highway 273 [Redding, CA]
Pedestrian Accident along Highway 273 Left One Fatality. The crash happened on August 24th just after midnight involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart when he was struck by the vehicle. Furthermore, the crash happened on the southbound lanes. The driver...
krcrtv.com
Henderson Road red tag not enough for neighbors
REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly two weeks since the Nur Pon Open Space encampment was cleared out, but the impacts on local residents continue—thanks to one neighbor. The open space was cleared out as part of a plan to turn the area into a public park, but the process left many homeless people searching for a place to go. Redding police visited the site late last month and offered housing and resources to anyone willing to talk to them, but many did not take advantage of this, and some instead opted for an unconventional facility that has long been a nuisance for residents along Henderson Road, especially since the clearing.
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
actionnewsnow.com
Napa Incident quickly contained in Burney
BURNEY, Calif. - A fire broke out in Burney on Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. behind Napa Auto Parts in the 37000 block of Highway 299. The fire is called the Napa Incident. The fire has been contained by the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. According to CAL FIRE officials, all...
krcrtv.com
After losing their loved one in a crash the search begins for the dog
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The search begins for the dog of the man killed in the crash off Highway 299 that sparked the Kennedy Fire last Thursday. "We just want closure and finding him would do that," said Hannah Drake. Hannah is the niece of Michael Mead who died after the collision according to officials.
actionnewsnow.com
Oak Run school placed on lockdown for 45 minutes Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Oak Run Elementary School in Shasta County was placed on a code red lockdown on Friday at 1 p.m. Misti Livingston, the superintendent, principal and special education teacher of Oak Run, said that the lockdown lasted for about 45 minutes. It was determined that the man...
krcrtv.com
Downtown Redding business battles transient problem... by keeping front door locked
REDDING, Calif. — A local business in downtown Redding says the transient problem has gotten so bad, they’ve been forced to lock their doors betweenevery customer. Crown Photo & Video on Tehama Street first implemented this locked-door policy as a COVID precaution, but have since adopted it full-time as a deterrent for the homeless in the area.
actionnewsnow.com
Fake 911 call threatening "gunfight" with police triggers 'Shelter in Place'
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man who called 911 Thursday afternoon, saying that he was at a home in Shingletown with a rifle and had already shot and killed a woman, may face criminal charges after law enforcement says he made the entire thing up. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at...
msn.com
Shingletown home 'swatted' by out-of-country caller on Thursday
A home in Shingletown was "swatted" on Thursday afternoon after a caller from another country told 911 he had killed a woman and was armed with an AR-15; waiting to start a gunfight with officers. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, the...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police offering reward to find person suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of a person who is suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man on August 13 at 4:47 a.m. in Redding. Redding Police responded to Laundry Land after receiving reports...
krcrtv.com
Enjoy Local hosts "Sip & Support" to help support E's Locker Room in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A local Red Bluff bar and restaurant is holding a "Sip & Support" event to give a helping hand to another business. Enjoy Local, located on Main Street, is hosting the event Friday to help raise funds for E's Locker Room restaurant. E's Locker Room...
krcrtv.com
Inmate lights his bed on fire inside Tehama County Jail; sentenced to five years in prison
RED BLUFF, Calif. — An inmate inside the Tehama County Jail was sentenced to five years in state prison on Thursday this week after lighting his bed on fire inside the jail. On July 1 this year, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department said the jail's staff heard a smoke alarm ringing inside the cell block and found a fire burning in the cell of 36-year-old Tyler S. Sain.
