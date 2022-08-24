Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Related
WZZM 13
Brothers take the field as opponents, starting quarterbacks for rival teams
LAKEVIEW, Mich. — It was a sibling rivalry for a lifetime in the making Friday night. Two brothers met on the football field for the first time as opponents. David and Ryan Sheehan have been playing football almost their entire lives. But for most of that time, they've been teammates.
Top 10 W. Michigan high school football prospects
With the help of 247 Sports’ Allen Trieu, WOOD TV8 is breaking down his list of the top ten seniors in West Michigan.
MLive.com
Highlights and reactions from the 2022 Hackley Stadium football showcase
Muskegon football hosts East Kentwood in Hackley Stadium Showcase — MUSKEGON – The 2022 Hackley Stadium Showcase featured a pair of entertaining high school football matchups Friday, as Muskegon Catholic Central battled North Muskegon and the Muskegon Big Reds clashed with East Kentwood at historic Hackley Stadium in Muskegon.
Aug. 26, 2022 Football Frenzy highlights
The first week of high school football means a double dose of the Frenzy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon tops East Kentwood in week 1 at home
Muskegon hosted East Kentwood Friday night in a tough week one matchup between the Big Reds and the Falcons.
MLive.com
Berlin Raceway Hall of Fame Night brings home blasts from past, burnouts, more
MARNE – Memories were made and remembered Saturday night at the Berlin Raceway. The track hosted Hall of Fame Night, and Steve Needles won the main event, capturing the 60-lap Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Late Model George Keen Memorial feature. Meanwhile, Ryan Holtzlander and Korey Ensing won 20-lap Sportsman features, and Cole Roelofs and Chase Roelofs earned checkered flags in the 15-lap 4-Cylinder mains.
Gov. Whitmer Shares ‘Back to School’ Throwback Photo, Gives Advice to Students
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shared a throwback photo from her high school days on social media as many kids across the state are returning to school this week. The Michigan Gov. reflects on her own time in school and the advice she'd give to her younger self:. Work hard, be...
boatlyfe.com
The VanderLeek Cup Regatta Returns to Holland
The annual VanderLeek Cup regatta will return to Yacht Basin Marina in Holland, Michigan, on August 20, 2022. Hospice of Holland’s largest annual fundraiser, the event was started in 2006 to honor the late Paul VanderLeek. The day-long event will feature three separate activities: the Sailing Race, the Dinghy Poker Run, and the Boat Barn Party. For more information, visit vanderleekcup.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The complete guide to the 2022 Metro Cruise
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 17th year, the Metro Cruise kicks off Friday with muscle cars, classics, antiques, hot-rods and more. The event originally kicked off in 2005 when the Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event to help drive business to the 28th street corridor. Ever since, the event has been a staple as the summer begins to draw to a close each year.
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
WZZM 13
'Seclusion Room' at Allegan Middle School
Chelsea Zoll took pictures of a small room in the back of a classroom labeled the "Calming Lab" at L. E. White Middle School when she toured the school with her sons before the start of the year. It was something she said she had permission to do from staff inside the building at the time.
West Ottawa Public Schools welcome back former student as new principal
West Ottawa Public Schools announced Friday that the district named Tung Nguyen the new principal of West Ottawa Virtual Academy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
Catch Air to Close Permanently in Early September
Catch Air is a Grand Rapids, MI indoor play facility for children 10 and younger. Catch Air is on 28th Street across from Woodland Mall in Kentwood. After 10 years in business, Catch Air announced via Facebook that its last day in business will be Sunday, Sept 4, 2022. Fans...
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids area veterans group finds a new home
Hero's Corner held their first meeting in April at Marge's Donut Den in Wyoming. Since then, the drop-in center for veterans has found a place to call their own.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Coney Land serves robust, flavorful Detroit-style hot dogs
MUSKEGON, MI - From Detroit-style Coney dogs to fresh ice cream creations, Coney Land has been a community favorite in the Muskegon area since it reopened in 2007. Owners Jeanette and Ron Morin took over Coney Land after the previous owners, who originally opened the business in 1987, closed it for a couple of years.
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
1 ‘seriously’ hurt in boat crash at Holland South Pier
One man was seriously injured after a boat crash on Lake Michigan in Park Township.
'It looks like a prison cell': Controversy sparks over seclusion rooms in Allegan Public Schools
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Photos posted online of a room inside an Allegan County School are now the center of controversy as some are questioning its use. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation revealed some inconsistencies between the law and the school's handling of certain situations where they end up turning to the room.
Hotel of tiny homes coming to Muskegon’s Lakeside district following commission approval
MUSKEGON, MI -- Anyone who has wondered what it’s like to live in a tiny house can find out firsthand at a new “hotel” that’s coming to Muskegon. The Tiny Digs village of 10 tiny homes will be set up in the city’s Lakeside district for use as short-term lodging.
Comments / 0