Muskegon, MI

MLive.com

Highlights and reactions from the 2022 Hackley Stadium football showcase

Muskegon football hosts East Kentwood in Hackley Stadium Showcase — MUSKEGON – The 2022 Hackley Stadium Showcase featured a pair of entertaining high school football matchups Friday, as Muskegon Catholic Central battled North Muskegon and the Muskegon Big Reds clashed with East Kentwood at historic Hackley Stadium in Muskegon.
MLive.com

Berlin Raceway Hall of Fame Night brings home blasts from past, burnouts, more

MARNE – Memories were made and remembered Saturday night at the Berlin Raceway. The track hosted Hall of Fame Night, and Steve Needles won the main event, capturing the 60-lap Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Late Model George Keen Memorial feature. Meanwhile, Ryan Holtzlander and Korey Ensing won 20-lap Sportsman features, and Cole Roelofs and Chase Roelofs earned checkered flags in the 15-lap 4-Cylinder mains.
boatlyfe.com

The VanderLeek Cup Regatta Returns to Holland

The annual VanderLeek Cup regatta will return to Yacht Basin Marina in Holland, Michigan, on August 20, 2022. Hospice of Holland’s largest annual fundraiser, the event was started in 2006 to honor the late Paul VanderLeek. The day-long event will feature three separate activities: the Sailing Race, the Dinghy Poker Run, and the Boat Barn Party. For more information, visit vanderleekcup.com.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The complete guide to the 2022 Metro Cruise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 17th year, the Metro Cruise kicks off Friday with muscle cars, classics, antiques, hot-rods and more. The event originally kicked off in 2005 when the Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event to help drive business to the 28th street corridor. Ever since, the event has been a staple as the summer begins to draw to a close each year.
MLive

Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022

MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
WZZM 13

'Seclusion Room' at Allegan Middle School

Chelsea Zoll took pictures of a small room in the back of a classroom labeled the "Calming Lab" at L. E. White Middle School when she toured the school with her sons before the start of the year. It was something she said she had permission to do from staff inside the building at the time.
100.5 The River

Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
100.5 The River

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
