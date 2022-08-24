Read full article on original website
Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Receive Additional Heavy Prison Time for Federal Hate Crimes, Fail to Get Moved Out of State Prison
Travis McMichael, the gunman who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, received another life sentence for a federal hate crime on Monday. He must first serve his state sentence, despite fears that fellow prisoners in Georgia lockup will mete out a “backdoor death penalty.”. Later in the day, his father Gregory McMichael...
Man convicted of murdering his neighbor in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man has been convicted of first-degree murder. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on August 24, 2022, Douglas J. Greene, age 43, of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, a felony crime, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
People
Husband Convicted of Infamous 'Fitbit Murder' Sentenced to 65 Years in Jail
Richard Dabate, the Connecticut man who was convicted in May for the 2015 "Fitbit murder" of his wife Connie, has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. Despite this, Richard, 46, continued to maintain his innocence Thursday and plans to appeal the case, his lawyer Trent LaLima told multiple outlets, including NBC News.
Iowa man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in a park
An Iowa man was arrested for first-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman in April 2021 then placing her head on a stick in a park. Nathan James Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody on Friday in relation to the death of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury. Detectives alleged that he...
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
Jail visitor charged with murder after passing drugs to inmate with a kiss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was arrested in Tennessee after corrections officials said she passed a deadly amount of drugs to an inmate while kissing him. Rachal Dollard was charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, the Tennessee Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Missouri woman left behind suicide notes before ‘going on the run’ while awaiting trial for husband’s murder
A Missouri woman believed to have gone on the run while awaiting trial for her husband’s murder left behind suicide notes for her family.Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.Ms Wynn, who is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges, was released on $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. This week, authorities revealed that Ms Wynn vanished from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered to stay...
Alaska Man Sentenced to Nearly a Century’s Worth of Prison Time for His Role in 2016 Execution of 16-Year-Old Boy in the Woods
A 21-year-old from Palmer, Alaska, convicted alongside three others in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old David Grunwald was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 105 years in prison with 30 of those years suspended. Bradley Renfro, also 16 years old at the time of the killing, was found...
A 72-year-old Capitol rioter who beat a police officer with a Trump flag has received a nearly 4-year prison sentence
Howard Richardson pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack. He entered restricted areas of the Capitol grounds and beat an officer with a Trump flag. On Friday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, a $2,000 fine, and three years of supervised...
22-year-old Alaska man gets nearly 100 years for killing 16-year-old classmate in 2016
PALMER, Alaska (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for killing his 16-year-old classmate and burning his car in 2016. The Alaska Department of Law announced a judge handed Erick Almandinger a sentence of 79 years for first-degree murder, five years for first-degree assault, 10 years for kidnapping, five years for tampering with physical evidence, a $2,500 fine for arson, and a $2,500 fine for first-degree vehicle theft.
Dawn Wynn: Everything we know about Missouri woman ‘on the run’ after husband’s murder
Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is wanted by Missouri authorities after she vanished while awaiting trial for the murder of her husband. Ms Wynn is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper at their property in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.The mother-of-five is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges and was released on a $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office revealed that Ms Wynn disappeared from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered...
Twist in Whitey Bulger murder case: Inmates at West Virginia prison knew in advance he was coming
Inmates at the prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was killed knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being transferred there, according to a transcript of a phone call between one of the suspects and his mother. “We’re getting ready to get another higher profile person here tonight,”...
More than a decade later, arrest made in murder of Tennessee woman Karen Swift
More than a decade later, an arrest has been made in the Karen Swift cold case. Wife and mother of four Karen Johnson Swift disappeared after a Halloween party in Dyersburg, Tennessee on October 29, 2011. About six weeks later, her body was found two miles away from her home in a cemetery.
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Iowa victims of triple murder-suicide at state park, including girl, 6, were shot, stabbed, strangled: Autopsy
Three family members who were killed during what was described as a possibly "random" triple murder-suicide attack carried out by an unrelated person at an Iowa state park last month were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and...
Handyman sentenced to 3 life terms in prison after missing woman is found dead in septic tank
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison in connection to the death of a missing woman whose body was found in a septic tank in March. On March 5, Cynthia Cole’s body was found in her backyard after authorities dug...
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA. On Thursday, a jury found 67-year-old Horace Van Vaultz Jr. guilty in the...
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Florida police chief accused of conducting improper searches, rejects allegations as 'false and slanderous'
A Florida union head is calling for the Bradenton Police Department's chief to be suspended and has filed an administrative complaint against the City for alleged unfair labor practices after its top cop allegedly conducted an illegal search – and her department then took "abusive" steps against the officer who reported her, Fox News has learned.
