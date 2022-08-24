ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lootpress

Man convicted of murdering his neighbor in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man has been convicted of first-degree murder. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on August 24, 2022, Douglas J. Greene, age 43, of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, a felony crime, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
The Associated Press

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Missouri woman left behind suicide notes before ‘going on the run’ while awaiting trial for husband’s murder

A Missouri woman believed to have gone on the run while awaiting trial for her husband’s murder left behind suicide notes for her family.Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.Ms Wynn, who is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges, was released on $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. This week, authorities revealed that Ms Wynn vanished from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered to stay...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

22-year-old Alaska man gets nearly 100 years for killing 16-year-old classmate in 2016

PALMER, Alaska (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for killing his 16-year-old classmate and burning his car in 2016. The Alaska Department of Law announced a judge handed Erick Almandinger a sentence of 79 years for first-degree murder, five years for first-degree assault, 10 years for kidnapping, five years for tampering with physical evidence, a $2,500 fine for arson, and a $2,500 fine for first-degree vehicle theft.
PALMER, AK
The Independent

Dawn Wynn: Everything we know about Missouri woman ‘on the run’ after husband’s murder

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is wanted by Missouri authorities after she vanished while awaiting trial for the murder of her husband. Ms Wynn is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper at their property in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.The mother-of-five is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges and was released on a $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office revealed that Ms Wynn disappeared from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered...
MISSOURI STATE
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida police chief accused of conducting improper searches, rejects allegations as 'false and slanderous'

A Florida union head is calling for the Bradenton Police Department's chief to be suspended and has filed an administrative complaint against the City for alleged unfair labor practices after its top cop allegedly conducted an illegal search – and her department then took "abusive" steps against the officer who reported her, Fox News has learned.
BRADENTON, FL

