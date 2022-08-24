Read full article on original website
Linton man faces child molestation charges
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According...
Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for vandalized food truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Moon Lite Drive-In of Terre Haute is hosting a fundraiser for a local small business owner, whose food truck was recently vandalized. Shannon Shouse-Hart is the owner of “Anna’s Hands Soul Food”, and her food truck was vandalized back in July, leaving her with thousands of dollars in damages.
ISU honors 3 students who tragically died in a crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds gathered at the Tilson Auditorium on Indiana State University’s campus on Monday to honor the lives of three students killed in a car accident last week. Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser were the three students who tragically died in the...
Brazil honors those lost to drug overdose deaths
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Many local communities are taking part in a worldwide campaign recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day. In Brazil, officials are using August 31 as a way to educate the community to combat overdoses and remember the lives that have been lost without the usual stigma that sometimes gets attached.
Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors...
Local foodbank starts new campaign as Hunger Action month begins
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As Hunger Action month begins, a local food bank is raising awareness about hunger in the Wabash Valley and it’s also announcing a new partnership to help feed senior citizens. Catholic Charities in Terre Haute will offer free food boxes thanks to a...
