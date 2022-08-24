Border wall built with shipping containers near Yuma complete; here’s what it looks like

Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
kyma.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Arizona
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Yuma mayor says shipping container border wall makes his city safer
PHOENIX – Yuma’s mayor said Wednesday his southern Arizona city is safer now that active areas of open border have been blocked off by shipping containers. Mayor Doug Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show he’d been to the area near the Morelos Dam earlier that day and seen the impact of the new wall, which was erected at the direction of Gov. Doug Ducey.
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Doug Ducey Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Following the Loss of Pima County Constable
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered state buildings to fly flags at half-staff Friday following a mass shooting in Tucson resulting in the loss of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. “The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state,” Ducey said. “Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Local and federal agencies meet with tribal families in Arizona to help locate missing loved ones
Tribal and federal agencies met with families from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in White River on Wednesday to help with locating loved ones who have gone missing. During the meeting, set up by the Pinetop-Lakeside resident agency of the FBI Phoenix office, families filed reports of missing relatives, provided authorities with information to identify them and connected with available resources and support services, the FBI Phoenix office said in a statement.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Border Patrol seizes $4.3 million of fentanyl in Arizona traffic stop
PHOENIX — Two U.S. citizens were arrested by Border Patrol on Wednesday after seizing 340 packages of fentanyl pills near Gila Bend, authorities said. While conducting a traffic stop on a white Chevy Equinox that had exited Interstate 8 at mile marker 115, agents discovered several black duffel bags in the vehicle.
12news.com
2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona traffic fatalities fall sharply as deaths nationally spike
While the rest of the nation was posting a record increase in highway deaths in the first quarter of 2022, Arizona traffic fatalities were falling by nearly a third, according to a recent report. The report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 190 people died on Arizona roads...
Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a 17-year-old migrant who attempted to smuggle 14 undocumented citizens in the cab and bed of a pickup truck after illegally entering the United States from Mexico. The post Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kyma.com
Yuma Community uses art to address water crisis
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area held a water conservation art contest to bring awareness to the endangerment of the Colorado River and Saturday was the first day those pieces were showcased in an art walk. Yuma Crossing received over 340 submissions. There were four different...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
AZFamily
Arizona child care facilities to pay only $1 for annual licensing fees
The Arizona Supreme Court denied a final appeal and a voter initiative that was originally ruled to be qualified was tossed from the November ballot. 2-year-old boy found outside covered in animal feces in Surprise. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A 2-year-old boy was outside for an hour in the...
AZFamily
CenterWell specializes in comprehensive patient-focused care for Arizona seniors
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Seniors, one of the fast-growing populations in the Phoenix area, have unique needs when it comes to medical care. CenterWell is designed especially for them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
AZFamily
Good Morning Arizona
Firefighter and engineer Bernal from the Avondale Fire Department visited the school’s flag ceremony and spoke about celebrating the virtue of heroism. Consumer Reports: How to avoid paying too much for a vehicle. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Susan Campbell. The FTC received more than 100,000 complaints in...
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
kjzz.org
Arizona life expectancy drops below national average, report shows
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Arizona’s life expectancy decreased between 2019 and 2020, dipping below the national average. The report shows life expectancy in the state dropped by more than two years between 2019 and 2020 to 76.3. That’s lower than the national average of 77, which also decreased by two years.
Comments / 0