WNDU
Gov. Whitmer tours Hydro construction site
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders toured the construction site for the Norsk Hydro aluminum recycling plant in Cassopolis Michigan Friday. The state-of-the-art aluminum recycling plant is investing $150 million in southwest Michigan and will employ 70 people. “It’s recycling of post customer scrap, used scrap...
abc57.com
Recycling closer to home: aluminum recycling plant under construction in Cassopolis
CASSOPOLIS, Ind. – A new aluminum recycling plant is being built in rural Michigan, and Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer went to see the progress for herself. “It just shows that we are really serious about economic development in every region of our state,” she said. “And, this is about good-paying jobs but also recycling aluminum. It is something our economy depends on doing it in this way, creating good jobs, it’s really exciting.”
abc57.com
Mayor Stutsman appointed to state Housing Task Force
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to be a member of the Indiana Housing Task Force, where he will serve by helping find ways to improve the access to housing in the state. Mayor Stutsman will serve representing local elected officials through...
WNDU
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
inkfreenews.com
Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer tours construction site of Cassopolis recycling plant
Active shooter response training to be held at Claypool Elementary School. Police from Claypool and Silver Lake—along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and several area fire departments—will be participating. Updated: 25 minutes ago. It's a program that is now available to their junior high students. The Music...
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
Whitmer executive order waives some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Saturday to lift some fuel rules after a fire shut down an Indiana refinery earlier this week. The energy emergency declaration will temporarily waive regulations for vehicles transporting gas and diesel. “With today’s action, I am freeing up more...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
BP Whiting shutdown: Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Whitmer's office said.
95.3 MNC
Indiana becoming America’s “crossroads of clean energy”
Solar energy is growing fast in Indiana, which bodes well for clean energy as a whole in the state. Indiana ranks third among states in terms of solar power in development, with more than 6,000 megawatts set to come online, according to the American Clean Power Association. But Jeff Danielson,...
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites September 2022
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. *While supplies last. WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534. *This distribution will serve 250 households. Thursday, September 8, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: Salvation...
WNDU
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Of course, you’ve heard of home delivery—but how about a literal home delivery?. A new company called Bendr is delivering modular homes for infill development! That means they place houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town.
Tv20detroit.com
Marijuana growing moratorium?: Supply and demand could lead to changes in Michigan
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Marijuana growers in Michigan are making too much product and it’s outpacing demand. In just the past year, the price for an ounce of flower went down by 44%. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency is now seeking input on how to solve the problem. "The agency...
Great Lakes Now
Leaking landfills: Unregulated coal ash poses a buried, brewing threat to Lake Michigan and beyond, new lawsuit says
At almost 300 sites on the Great Lakes and coast to coast, unregulated buried and landfilled coal ash is putting water supplies at risk, alleges a federal lawsuit filed August 25. This threat is in addition to contamination from up to 700 coal ash repositories that are covered by 2015...
Times-Union Newspaper
Even In Kosciusko, Cannabis Becomes A Campaign Issue
Marijuana won’t be on the ballot this year, but it is showing up on the local campaign trail. While lawmakers continue to resist any notion of legalizing cannabis products, the state is now one of only 13 states with no effective medical cannabis law and one of only 19 that still imposes jail time for simple possession of cannabis, according to DISA, a group that specializes in occupational health issues.
WNDU
Knox city leaders enforce ‘unsafe building law’ to reopen businesses affected by fire
KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - The building that was once Vorpal Gaming was overtaken by a fire late in June, but now two months later, owners still have not provided proof of insurance or handled clean up. This has caused the next door businesses, Birdie’s Main Street Diner and Downtown Depot,...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Commissioners elect President
St. Joseph County Commissioners will elect Derek Dieter to serve as its President. Dieter succeeds Commissioner Andrew Kostielney as President of the Board, whose last day as Commissioner was Friday, Dieter was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2020 and is the first person to serve as both President of the South Bend Common Council and the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners.
WNDU
Truffles and T-Rexes: Construction underway for SB Chocolate Factory and Indiana Dinosaur Museum
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mark Tarner has made a living pursuing his passions, and now, he’s bringing them together under one roof by opening a new chocolate factory and the dinosaur museum, but this business venture is more accurately described as a one-stop shop for all ages. While...
warricknews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
