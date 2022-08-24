ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle, IN

WNDU

Gov. Whitmer tours Hydro construction site

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders toured the construction site for the Norsk Hydro aluminum recycling plant in Cassopolis Michigan Friday. The state-of-the-art aluminum recycling plant is investing $150 million in southwest Michigan and will employ 70 people. “It’s recycling of post customer scrap, used scrap...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
abc57.com

Recycling closer to home: aluminum recycling plant under construction in Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS, Ind. – A new aluminum recycling plant is being built in rural Michigan, and Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer went to see the progress for herself. “It just shows that we are really serious about economic development in every region of our state,” she said. “And, this is about good-paying jobs but also recycling aluminum. It is something our economy depends on doing it in this way, creating good jobs, it’s really exciting.”
CASSOPOLIS, MI
abc57.com

Mayor Stutsman appointed to state Housing Task Force

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to be a member of the Indiana Housing Task Force, where he will serve by helping find ways to improve the access to housing in the state. Mayor Stutsman will serve representing local elected officials through...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Numerous projects underway in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished

WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer tours construction site of Cassopolis recycling plant

Active shooter response training to be held at Claypool Elementary School. Police from Claypool and Silver Lake—along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and several area fire departments—will be participating.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire

LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana becoming America’s “crossroads of clean energy”

Solar energy is growing fast in Indiana, which bodes well for clean energy as a whole in the state. Indiana ranks third among states in terms of solar power in development, with more than 6,000 megawatts set to come online, according to the American Clean Power Association. But Jeff Danielson,...
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Even In Kosciusko, Cannabis Becomes A Campaign Issue

Marijuana won’t be on the ballot this year, but it is showing up on the local campaign trail. While lawmakers continue to resist any notion of legalizing cannabis products, the state is now one of only 13 states with no effective medical cannabis law and one of only 19 that still imposes jail time for simple possession of cannabis, according to DISA, a group that specializes in occupational health issues.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph County Commissioners elect President

St. Joseph County Commissioners will elect Derek Dieter to serve as its President. Dieter succeeds Commissioner Andrew Kostielney as President of the Board, whose last day as Commissioner was Friday, Dieter was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2020 and is the first person to serve as both President of the South Bend Common Council and the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE

