First Alert Forecast- Hot today, not so hot tomorrow...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While today gets toasty, tomorrow looks to be a bit cooler. Temperatures today are expected to max out in the high 90s with even a few triple digits here and there. Cooler temperatures, however, are on the way along with rain chances late tonight and into tomorrow morning. The high 90s of today will be replaced by low 90s tomorrow.
First Alert 7 Forecast: Muggy Conditions Over the Weekend with Rain Chances too | 8/26PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Like much of this week, daytime highs for tomorrow will maintain our gradual warming trend, as highs will be in the mid 90s for most of Texoma with feels-like temps in the upper 90s due to still muggy conditions. Winds will be breezier out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Intervals of sun and clouds as we could see a small chance for rain tomorrow in the late afternoon and evening hours, but will be limited only to northwestern counties.
7News First Alert Weather: Much warmer temperatures heading through the weekend with return of moisture and rain chances
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Well like I had mentioned yesterday, today is going to be very similar to what we experienced on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low/mid 90s and light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Given the trend we saw yesterday with the present moisture across Texoma, it will feel muggy as feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon. This evening for those going to any high school football games, or just being outdoors on a Friday night, temperatures will be in the low 90s around 7pm, cooling down to the low 80s by 10pm. This evening will also continue to see light winds and mostly clear skies.
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton, sparking a grassfire and knocking out electricity for some. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Flowermound and Cache Road. At last check, Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s...
Lawton rucking crew cleans Ferris Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ferris Avenue in Lawton is a little cleaner, thanks to members of the Blackout Rucking Crew. The group got together Saturday morning to clean up the area. Rucking is a workout in which people carry heavy backpacks while marching. It’s a term used often within the...
WATCH: Hotter’N Hell bike pile-up crash
Crews were called out to a bicycle crash along the route of the 41st annual Hotter'n Hell bike race Saturday Morning.
Another clothing store prepares to leave Sikes Senter Mall
A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
Another One Bites the Dust, ANOTHER Store is Leaving Sikes Senter Mall
Looks like things are going from bad to worse at Sikes Senter Mall right now. Back in July, one of the original mall stores, Dillards closed it's locations. What sucks is that these are anchor stores and Dillards took up two spots in the mall. That is going to be a major hole in the mall. Sadly, another store is announcing they will be leaving as well.
Altus Air Force Base celebrates 23rd annual Cattle Drive
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, Airmen from Altus Air Force Base traded in their wings for saddles, as they celebrated the 23rd year of their annual Cattle Drive. Air Force Leadership stepped off on horseback around 10 a.m., as they led more than 30 longhorn cattle on a three-mile drive throughout the installation.
Buffalo Soldiers Fundraise for Baskets
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It may be a little to start thinking of the holidays... but one Lawton-Fort Sill group is already planning ways to help families who will be in need. Drivers may have seen tents and tables set up off of Lee Boulevard on Saturday for the Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers fundraiser.
Hit cyclist returns to complete bike ride
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -John Wheeler spent all 2019 preparing for the Hotter’n Hell Hundred Ride. Just weeks before the big day he was hit by a semi and flown to the hospital. Now, he is back and more motivated than ever before. John Wheeler was riding down highway 62...
Look: Hirschi (Texas) receiver Jamarion Carroll scores touchdown after using 360-degree jump to break tackle
Jamarion Carroll simply would not be denied. It looked like it would just be a small gain, but he wanted more. In the season opener for Hirschi (Texas), which the Huskies won 48-7 over Clint, the senior receiver went all-out to take a short pass over 80 yards to the house. Carroll showed off ...
Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
Ft. Sill soldier released after manslaughter bonds lowered
A Ft. Sill soldier from Georgia is free from jail after getting lower bonds approved on his manslaughter charges from a fatal wreck last year.
Interview: Lawton Philharmonic presents Classic Pops concert
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be holding a concert this weekend, bringing popular classics from around around the world to Lawton. 7News was joined by Conductor Jon Kalbfleish who gave us all the inside details on this great event. The Classic Pops concert will be this...
A decision has been announced in the Lawton ward 4 council race
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An official decision has been announced on the Lawton City Council Ward 4 Race. You may remember that Barbara Curry was supposed to go into a runoff election before her passing on Wednesday. The Comanche County District Attorney said the decision for Geroge Gill to get...
Cache opens new Pickleball court
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A brand new Pickleball court is waiting for players in Cache after the City held a grand opening for it Saturday morning. It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, combining aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton. An anonymous donation got...
Altus Police search for suspect in pawn shop burglary
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Altus are looking for answers, after someone burglarized a pawn shop on Thursday. According to Altus Police Chief, Tim Murphy, police showed up to Action Pawn off 315 South Main street around 1 a.m.. The burglar broke a window on the west side of...
Lawton Native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
A native of Lawton, Oklahoma, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, operating out of San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Donnae Guzman, a 2018 MacArthur Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I joined the Navy because I was curious about what the military could provide,”...
