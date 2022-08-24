LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Well like I had mentioned yesterday, today is going to be very similar to what we experienced on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low/mid 90s and light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Given the trend we saw yesterday with the present moisture across Texoma, it will feel muggy as feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon. This evening for those going to any high school football games, or just being outdoors on a Friday night, temperatures will be in the low 90s around 7pm, cooling down to the low 80s by 10pm. This evening will also continue to see light winds and mostly clear skies.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO