Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tracking afternoon t-storms for Sunday

SUNDAY: The humidity was noticeably higher Saturday. This higher humidity will continue overnight and into Sunday morning, keeping our temperatures mild overnight. Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature building clouds and several pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The showers will be more...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Jake Wells

Millions available for Arkansas renters and homeowners

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
ARKANSAS STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

LRS acquires Lee’s Trash Service in Arkansas

LRS, an independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers based in Rosemont, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, Atkins, Arkansas. The Arkansas River Valley business provides residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. According to a...
ATKINS, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Some showers this weekend

TONIGHT: Beautiful weather for anything going on this evening! Whether going to some high school football games or the Travs, it will be pleasant. Temperatures remain in the 80s through 10pm then drop to the 70s. Mostly clear and calm. SATURDAY: It is going to be hot Saturday afternoon with...
ARKANSAS STATE
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center

Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
MAUMELLE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern

For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
ARKANSAS STATE
msn.com

Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK - Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to allocate...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

neareport.com

Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short

Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
ARKANSAS STATE

