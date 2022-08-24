Read full article on original website
Related
Final scores for Week 0 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkadelphia 41, Camden Fairview 21. Bentonville West 28, Booker T. Washington, Okla. 7. Tunica Academy, Miss. 38, West Memphis Christian 6.
Ty Loftis: Stillwater to get an immediate measuring stick against powerhouse Arkansas program
By Ty Loftis Stillwater has won eight or more games in the past four seasons. The Pioneers look to get the 2022 season off to a successful start on Friday by getting a win on their home field against one of the premier programs in Arkansas, Greenwood. Greenwood went 9-4 last season, but ...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tracking afternoon t-storms for Sunday
SUNDAY: The humidity was noticeably higher Saturday. This higher humidity will continue overnight and into Sunday morning, keeping our temperatures mild overnight. Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature building clouds and several pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The showers will be more...
KARK
Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
Millions available for Arkansas renters and homeowners
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
wastetodaymagazine.com
LRS acquires Lee’s Trash Service in Arkansas
LRS, an independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers based in Rosemont, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, Atkins, Arkansas. The Arkansas River Valley business provides residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. According to a...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Some showers this weekend
TONIGHT: Beautiful weather for anything going on this evening! Whether going to some high school football games or the Travs, it will be pleasant. Temperatures remain in the 80s through 10pm then drop to the 70s. Mostly clear and calm. SATURDAY: It is going to be hot Saturday afternoon with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center
Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
ualrpublicradio.org
COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern
For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
agfc.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK - Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to allocate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
arkadelphian.com
Boating access to increase at 3 locations
LITTLE ROCK — Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to...
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
neareport.com
Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short
Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
thv11.com
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
New warehouse operation to provide 200 jobs for Little Rock
200 new jobs coming to Little Rock
Comments / 0