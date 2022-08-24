Read full article on original website
One Person Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Missoula
One person, a suspect in a criminal investigation, is dead after an officer-involved shooting. Lydia Arnold, Public Information Officer with the Missoula Police Department has more details. “One suspect is deceased and there is no threat to the public after an officer-involved shooting that occurred on (Saturday) August 27,” said...
NBCMontana
Robbery suspect dead after law enforcement encounter near Highway 10 West
Missoula, MT — The suspect of several robberies is dead after an encounter with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department received calls about several robberies within city limits. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy found the robbery suspect just after 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block...
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art
A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot
On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
Crash caused delays on Highway 93 south of Missoula
An accident at the intersection of US Highway 93 South and Blue Mountain Road near Missoula is causing delays.
Woman With Warrant Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
montanarightnow.com
ATV rider taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment after crashing on Lionhead Trail
BOZEMAN, Mont. - An ATV rider was injured after missing the trail and crashing near Junction 8 on the Lionhead Trail. West Yellowstone PD dispatch received the call at 7:37 pm Friday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) say the rider was bleeding from a lacerated rag and a...
Man Touches Teen’s Buttock at the Missoula Fair, Gets Charged With a Felony
On August 13, 2022, a Missoula Police Department detective was working an overtime shift at the Missoula County Fair. The detective was standing near the security office with Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies when a 13-year-old female, Jane Doe, approached with several friends. Doe told law enforcement she had...
montanarightnow.com
Hamilton PD looking for information regarding theft from Ace Hardware
HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton police are looking for information on a theft from Ace Hardware. Specific details were not given on the theft, however, Hamilton Police Department shared photos of the suspect. If you have information you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100 and ask for...
montanarightnow.com
UPDATED: Parking lot fire displaces Missoula residents
Missoula emergency crews responded to a large structure fire in the South Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The blaze displaced at least four people from their homes. Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Whitaker Drive around 2:30 p.m. Two car ports were fully engulfed in flames and the side of an apartment building was scorched. The plume of black smoke could be seen throughout the Missoula valley.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Missoula, Montana
One of my favorite activities in my hometown of Missoula is dining out at our multitude of fantastic restaurants. From steak at fine-dining establishments to local craft beer and tacos in a laid-back setting, the restaurants of Missoula satisfy everyone’s tastes. I love to try all the restaurants in town, but here are a handful, in no particular order, that I keep returning to for great food, and great service.
NBCMontana
Missoula police locate $5,000 stolen bike
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a bicycle valued at $5,000. Earlier this week, Missoula police received a report of the stolen bike. They say Kincaid Jensen was caught riding it Tuesday and was arrested on charges of felony theft. Officers responded after a...
Fairfield Sun Times
In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles
It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
NBCMontana
Missoula crews attack structure fire on Whitaker Dr.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire officials attacked a structure fire on Whitaker Drive in the South Hills of Missoula on Thursday afternoon. Officials were first dispatched to a reported vehicle fire just before 2:30 p.m. Multiple units responded to the scene and found the blaze had engulfed eight vehicles and...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
UPDATE - Body found at River Rock Pond in Belgrade
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office was informed that a 47-year-old male had reportedly gone missing yesterday and was last seen near the River Rock area.
NBCMontana
Drone video of the Double Arrow Lookout in Seeley
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the Double Arrow Lookout in the Seeley Swan area. Watch all our drone videos: NBCMontana.com/news/sky-team.
Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth
On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
