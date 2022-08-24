ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

wgac.com

School Threat Results in Columbia County Student Arrest

A Grovetown Middle School student was taken into custody today after allegedly making terroristic threats. An email was sent to parents explaining, “a student was detained and charged with terroristic acts and acts after threatening to shoot the school and another student.”. School district officials say the student will...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Student found with 'personal defense device' at Columbia Middle School

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County School System has informed parents of an incident at Columbia Middle School. Thursday, Aug. 25, school officials discovered that a student had brought a personal defense device, capable of emitting a low-voltage shock, to school. Columbia County School District Police responded and confiscated the device. The school system says no threat was made to students or staff.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Columbia County student brings weapon on school property

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County student brings a weapon on to school property. The incident happened on Thursday, August 25th at Columbia Middle School. According to Columbia County School District Police, a student brought a personal defense device that is capable of emitting a low-voltage shock. Authorities say that the device was […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Aiken County Public School District adopting clear bag procedure

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Public School District is adopting a clear bag procedure for all home athletic events. According to school officials, spectators can carry one clear tote bag that does not to exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or a Ziplock style bag that is no larger than one gallon. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Grovetown Middle student charged with terroristic threats and acts

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - A Grovetown Middle School student has been charged with making terroristic threats and acts. According to the Columbia County School System, the student was detained Friday, Aug. 26 after an investigation. The student reportedly threatened to shoot up the school and another threat. The school system...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Westside High School celebrates eighth year recognized as AP Honor School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Westside High School has a lot to celebrate. This is the eighth year they’ve been recognized as an AP Honor School. “We’re particularly an AP Challenge School, and what that means is for a small school, less than 900, we offer a very wide range AP curriculum options,” says Assistant Principal […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Weapon detectors approved for Aiken County schools

Aiken County Board of Education members were treated to a live demonstration of another step the school district is taking to ensure the safety of students and staff members. During the Aiken County Board of Education on Aug. 23, school board members approved using $1.1 million from the fund balance to purchase 62 OPENGATE Weapons Detection units.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Crime increasing in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — Crime is increasing in Wrens. Authorities say most of the incidents involve young people — in Pine Valley. Two guns and a large number of drugs were found recently following a fight. During an altercation with a police officer, two people tried to pull a gun from their backpack — they […]
WRENS, GA
WJBF

Missing Richmond County man found safe

UPDATE: According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Mark Cole has been located and is safe. Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Mark Cole was last seen around 8:45 A.M. on August 28, wearing a grey collared shirt, black shorts, grey shoes and leaving his residence […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Paine College welcomes back students with hopes of promising future

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday, Paine College kicked off the new year with its annual convocation ceremony. In the last five years, the school’s battled accreditation issues. Augusta National also set up Honorary Lee Elder scholarships for golf athletes. Paine college has been in the Augusta community for 140...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

U.S. Postal Service, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. The U.S. Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

2 males shot in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Hotel shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Saturday night, a man allegedly destroyed his hotel room and fired a gun several times, striking a man in another hotel room. At 6:44pm, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriffs Office responded to the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek lane. They found one victim who had...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: One-stop shop for homeless opens in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta commission approved forming a homeless task force a year ago as the city’s homeless population skyrocketed 150 percent in just a few months during the pandemic. Now a new plan is being put into action to combat the homeless and affordable housing crisis...
AUGUSTA, GA

