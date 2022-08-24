Read full article on original website
KIMT
NH Boutique celebrates one year with block party
ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Med City boutique spent the day giving back to its customers. On Saturday, NH Boutique held a first anniversary block party. As a way to say thank you to her customers the party featured food, games, and music. Owner Lindsey Snyder opened the boutique in-person last summer...
Charges: Man Stayed at Rochester Hotel for 3 Months Without Paying
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Friday after prosecutors accused him of living in a Rochester hotel for roughly three months without paying. The criminal complaint filed against 55-year-old Steven Paige says officers were called to a southwest Rochester hotel for a disturbance...
KIMT
Rochester non-profit holds fundraiser to spread awareness of homelessness
ROCHESTER, Minn.- As homelessness continues to grow in our area one local organization is spreading awareness. On Saturday Family Promise Rochester held a fundraiser to make sure everyone has a place to call home. With the eviction moratorium over and affordable housing a challenge to find in The Med City,...
KAAL-TV
Goats finish their work to control vegetation in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea recently used goats to help control vegetation in one area of town. The goats were provided by the southern Minnesota company, Goats on the Go, which provides prescribed grazing to control vegetation. The city owns land on Eunice Drive atop...
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
Minnesota’s Most Popular Drinking Game Is One You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
If you're like so many Minnesotans, you can't sit down to a drinking game if you aren't playing Minnesota's favorite drinking game. Anything else would be ruinous to your reputation. Of course, playing the drinking games can land you in jail if you drink and drive, act super stupid when you drink, or get fighty when you drink.
Cannon Falls Police: Female escapes abduction, one in custody
CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Police say one person is in custody after a female said she escaped an abduction. The Cannon Falls Police Department posted on Facebook that they were called to Casey's General Store just before 10:50 a.m. Saturday for a report of a female who escaped after being abducted. When officers arrived, the female told them she had been abducted in the Twin Cities, but was able to escape.
Shockingly Green Bathrooms In the Rochester Duplex Spotlight
Headlines are meant to grab your attention, and so, maybe, you think I'm stretching the truth a bit with the green bathroom talk. Maybe I'm just "hyping it up" to get the clicks for this Rochester property. Nope. When you see the bathrooms your eyes will do the whole Roger Rabbit Eyes thing.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
KIMT
Cannon Falls chase leads to arrest of suspected Twin Cities kidnapper
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after a reported abduction in the Twin Cities led to a chase in southern Minnesota. The Cannon Falls Police Department says officers were called to Casey’s General Store on Main Street around 10:48 am Saturday about a female who reported escaping after being kidnapped in the Twin Cities. Police say they located the suspected kidnapper driving a vehicle and began a pursuit.
WEAU-TV 13
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A family is rejoicing after their late father’s stolen bike was returned. The bike was stolen out of the family’s garage last week. The bike belonged to Karl Vielhaber who died on August 13, 2022 from a brain tumor. He was diagnosed in April 2021. His family lived in Wisconsin for 18 years, but after word of Karl’s of diagnosis, they moved to Rochester to be closer to Mayo Clinic.
KIMT
Austin Artworks Festival returns this weekend with artists from all over the states
AUSTIN, Minn. - For more than 10 years, a community-wide celebration of the arts, music, authors, and artists, the Artworks Festival returns this weekend. It’s packed with two full days of music stages, first-time painting of a mural, food trucks, and people from all over the states selling their artwork.
New Cell Phone Guidelines In Place for Rochester Public Schools
If you've got kids in school and your kids have a cell phone, some big changes have been announced by Rochester Public Schools in Minnesota for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Below is the letter sent to families as well as an interview with Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, Kent Pekel, where he explains some of the reasoning behind the changes and some of the specific challenges our schools were dealing with as a result of phones at school.
KIMT
Goonie's Comedy Club set to reopen!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's Goonie's Comedy Club is reopening with a soft opening later today. The comedy club is reopening in a new location inside the Ramada Hotel right off of South Broadway. While the club doesn't open to the public until Sept. 9, tonight it's having a soft opening.
KIMT
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's walk in Rochester raises money in support of the disease
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the 2022 'Walk To End Alzheimer's' walk in Rochester. In the United States, more than 6 million people are living with Alzheimer's disease 99,000 of them in Minnesota. Funds raised Saturday help the Alzheimer's Association continue to provide no-cost critical care and support services for...
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
KEYC
Historic Medford home faces uncertain future
MEDFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic home outside Medford faces an uncertain future. It’s a gem of history hidden just south of Medford’s city limits, finished in 1887 by Daniel S. Piper. He hand-selected building materials and shipped them from his home state, New Hampshire. Due to decades...
