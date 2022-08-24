ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Portland, Dewitt to highlight WILX’s Thursday Frenzy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 2 is upon us in high school football! This is the final Frenzy on Thursday. The Portland Raiders and the Dewitt Panthers are our Game of the Week, and are sure to bring some quality highlights during tonight’s show. The Raiders and Panthers both...
DEWITT, MI
WILX-TV

Plan for extra driving time to Spartan Stadium this fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University sports fans are being asked to allow extra time to travel to Spartan Stadium this year. MSU Associate Athletic Director Matt Larson said the delays are due to construction projects on nearby roads that are expected to last through the fall. “With...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

News 10′s Spartan Football Kick-Off Special

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Happy college football season! The Spartan Football Kick-Off Special, News 10′s pre-season preview, aired Wednesday night. It can be watched in the video players below. Join Tim Staudt, Fred Heumann, Kellan Buddy and Joey Ellis as they take a look at the coming season,...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing Trojans benefitting from new tennis courts

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the summer of new stomping grounds for mid-Michigan schools, including East Lansing. While their football team waits to host a game on their new surface The tennis team has eight new courts. “It’s exciting. Yeah, I mean, it’s just I think it brings...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Cooler temps and an 80s icon return

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the day’s forecast following Monday’s storms. Then Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the latest on a shooting spree in Detroit on Sunday that left three people dead, an Ohio woman was killed by a falling tree, Serena Williams graces the cover of Time magazine, and an 80s classic makes a comeback. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Museum introduces new exhibits in strategic rebrand

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Museum is going to be adding some new science-focused exhibits. One of them, called 1.5 Degrees Celsius, is about climate change. Museum director Devon Akmon said it’s all part of a new strategic plan. “We are really thinking about the role of the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson YMCA releases updated timeline for completion

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An updated timeline has been released for the new Jackson YMCA. Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2023 with a goal of completing work by the end of 2024. The rendering of the new design is pictured above. In late 2021, the Jackson...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

How a Lansing couple found a unique way to recycle baby dolls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan couple has come up with a unique way to recycle baby dolls. Baby Head Planters co-founder Laurel Vinton and her husband looked for a fun side project, so they started turning dolls they found lying around their house into art. Vinton said she began...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Fallen power lines prompts I-96 closure in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A fallen power line Wednesday night closed I-96 in Howell. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed between Highland and Pinckney roads at about 8 p.m. MDOT reported the freeway reopened at just before 9 p.m. If you see or suspect a...
HOWELL, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured Tuesday night in a three vehicle crash in East Lansing. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of Hagadorn Road and Grand River Avenue at about 9 p.m. Hagadorn Road had two lanes closed for about a half hour...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
OWOSSO, MI
WILX-TV

Gray TV, WILX raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Gray Television, the parent company of WILX-TV 10, is raising its base pay for broadcasting professionals. The company said Monday that it will adopt an $18 minimum wage for most full-time workers starting October 1. “We are well on our way to making 2022 another historic year...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Brighton residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Brighton could see some water pressure fluctuations during the first half of September. According to officials with the city, the Brighton Utilities Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city’s water utility service area from Wednesday to Sept. 16. The work on...
BRIGHTON, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) is investigating after one person allegedly pulled a gun on another Tuesday night. Police told News 10 they were called to deal with an incident involving one individual pulling a gun on another, then running off. ELPD located a person matching the description, though when they approached that person fled on foot.
EAST LANSING, MI

