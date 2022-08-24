UPMC Bedford opens new wound care center

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Bedford provides more convenience for the community by opening its new wound care center.

A formal ribbon cutting was held for the center during the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 24. The ceremony featured speeches from UPMC officials, state representatives, and town leaders.

The new center on the second floor is an outpatient treatment center for those with complex wounds. The goal is to preserve limbs, avoid wound recurrence, and get patients on a healthier lifestyle.

The wound care center cost $400,000 and was mainly funded through donations. However, wound care was necessary based on the Community Health Needs Assessment results.

The assessment is a three-year study that determines the community’s needs and what additions are needed to improve the hospital. UPMC Bedford’s Clinical Director of Nursing Equality, Jennifer Nowse, said that research is the primary driver for new projects.

“That is what drives us to create new projects and also helps to support our needs for certain services within our area, and wound care became a very obvious need in our region,” Nowse said.

UPMC Bedford determined that they needed to address chronic disease management, access to care, and community-wide healthy living. Wound care was on their list of specialty care for the community.

The center currently has two rooms in addition to a waiting room. The hospital is treating eight patients daily but will soon be able to accompany up to 30 patients daily.

Patients can be referred to the center by a physician or call themselves. Unit Director of Surgical Services Emily Parks said they have a team of nurses and providers who can care for all types of chronic or nonhealing wounds.

“We will be able to treat anyone from their diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, post-op incisions that are having some issues healing, ostomy, ileostomy care,” Parks said.

Before the center opened its doors, many people within the Bedford community had to travel to Somerset, Altoona, or other wound clinics to receive treatment. UPMC staff said this would provide convenience for those who can’t afford travel and need frequent visits.

In addition, this is a significant step to combat rural healthcare, which Nowse said was a challenge in the area. In rural areas, multiple barriers, such as transportation, workforce shortage, or broadband access, come in the way.

“This will provide backyard access, not only to wound treatment providers, but also the actual treatments and education to help wounds heal, prevent a recurrence, and provide a healthier lifestyle for patients,” Nowse said.

Some speeches mentioned the boost of economic growth and education that can come to the town. Nowse said that this growth could equate to job opportunities and continue with the need to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“This does mean economic growth for the community, as well as expanding job opportunities and the promotion of healthier lifestyles,” Nowse said. “So that people can continue to thrive in these challenging times with the multiple comorbidities that patients face.”

“A lot of the nurses they’ll be seeing at the clinic are from Bedford,” Parks said. “We need to be able to provide services for our own family, friends, and community for them to see familiar faces. So it’s something the area has needed for a long time.”

The outpatient clinic will be open Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

