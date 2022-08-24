Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
aurora.edu
President Sherrick announces decision to leave AU after 22 years of service
Rebecca L. Sherrick, PhD, announced today she will conclude her tenure as Aurora University’s 13th president at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after 22 years of service. Dr. Sherrick has served as AU president since 2000, making her one of the longest-serving presidents since the institution’s founding...
northernpublicradio.org
'Teacher shortage' stories are everywhere. Is school staffing in Illinois actually more difficult this year?
With the new school year starting, reports of a “national teacher shortage” are at an all-time high. But is staffing a school actually way harder this year than previous years?. Is there a teacher shortage? A superintendent at a small school district in rural Illinois might tell you...
kiiky.com
University of Chicago Acceptance Rate in 2022 | Admission Requirements
It was not very difficult for universities in the 1800s to gain students because only a few of them existed. Today, the story is different as more schools have come up. Despite this, the University of Chicago’s acceptance rate keeps falling as they have created a record of great academic strength.
Labor Day 2022 pickleball tournament returning to Chicago north suburb
The 2022 Association of Pickleball Professionals Chicago Open is returning to Chicago's northern suburbs Labor Day weekend.
positivelynaperville.com
Student-loan forgiveness attracts debate, including scammers
Editor’s Note / Since the announcement regarding student-loan relief on Aug. 25, 2022, this publication has been receiving signed feedback from residents regarding the Administration’s decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers. Our intention is to publish commonsense feedback from the local community in early September to help prevent getting hooked.
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 apologizes for prayer at staff event
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 opened the year for all teachers and staff on Monday, Aug. 22, with a first day convocation featuring welcoming remarks from Superintendent Devon Horton, Mayor Daniel Biss and School Board President Sergio Hernandez, among others. But the district also invited the Rev. Michael Nabors of the...
Hammond high school's football put on probation, coaches reprimanded
The football program at a high school in Hammond has been placed on probation, because of how an assistant coach tried to recruit players from another school.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments in just five days
The deadline for residents of the city of Evanston, Illinois, to apply for a $500-a-month basic income pilot program is in five days. The program is slated to begin shortly after the Aug. 29 application deadline, and the payments will last a year under the pilot program. One hundred and fifty participants will be selected through a lottery system of applicants.
Loyola Phoenix
Loyola Expresses Interest in Building New Dorms on St. Ignatius Campus Prompting Pushback From Residents
A potential step by Loyola to purchase the Waldorf School building, which is part of the currently closed St. Ignatius campus in Rogers Park, and build a new student dormitory building in its place has received pushback from some nearby residents. Concerned residents expressed reservations regarding the possibility of Loyola...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego School District 308 Board members discuss issues of transparency, secrecy, and hiring practices
Touting her experience as a culture curator and as a human resource practitioner, Jennifer Johnson revealed what she sees as a weakness in the Oswego School District, that she says needs to change. Johnson, who is a 308 board member, spoke at the 308 board meeting this week. More than...
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
evanstonroundtable.com
City announces 3 police chief candidates, forum on Sept. 8
After 14 months of searching, Evanston has a few candidates to consider for its next permanent police chief. The city announced Friday that it has identified three outside candidates for the position, which has been filled by two interim chiefs since former chief Demitrous Cook retired in June 2021. A...
nypressnews.com
‘I’m insulted’: Author and book vendor says racism is at the root of his exclusion of an Evanston book fair
CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban school district is being called out for cancelling a vendor at an upcoming literary festival. The author and book-seller, who was barred from the event, said the decision was racially motivated. CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke to that man who said he’s outraged.
starvedrock.media
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
thecentersquare.com
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour
(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
DuPage County nursing home will get $31M in renovations
The DuPage Care Center in Wheaton has not undergone a major renovation in some three decades, and Administrator Janelle Chadwick says now is the time.
