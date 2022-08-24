ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aurora.edu

President Sherrick announces decision to leave AU after 22 years of service

Rebecca L. Sherrick, PhD, announced today she will conclude her tenure as Aurora University’s 13th president at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after 22 years of service. Dr. Sherrick has served as AU president since 2000, making her one of the longest-serving presidents since the institution’s founding...
AURORA, IL
kiiky.com

University of Chicago Acceptance Rate in 2022 | Admission Requirements

It was not very difficult for universities in the 1800s to gain students because only a few of them existed. Today, the story is different as more schools have come up. Despite this, the University of Chicago’s acceptance rate keeps falling as they have created a record of great academic strength.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naperville, IL
Education
City
Woodridge, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Naperville, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Student-loan forgiveness attracts debate, including scammers

Editor’s Note / Since the announcement regarding student-loan relief on Aug. 25, 2022, this publication has been receiving signed feedback from residents regarding the Administration’s decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers. Our intention is to publish commonsense feedback from the local community in early September to help prevent getting hooked.
NAPERVILLE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

District 65 apologizes for prayer at staff event

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 opened the year for all teachers and staff on Monday, Aug. 22, with a first day convocation featuring welcoming remarks from Superintendent Devon Horton, Mayor Daniel Biss and School Board President Sergio Hernandez, among others. But the district also invited the Rev. Michael Nabors of the...
EVANSTON, IL
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments in just five days

The deadline for residents of the city of Evanston, Illinois, to apply for a $500-a-month basic income pilot program is in five days. The program is slated to begin shortly after the Aug. 29 application deadline, and the payments will last a year under the pilot program. One hundred and fifty participants will be selected through a lottery system of applicants.
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Central College#Institutional Advancement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
evanstonroundtable.com

City announces 3 police chief candidates, forum on Sept. 8

After 14 months of searching, Evanston has a few candidates to consider for its next permanent police chief. The city announced Friday that it has identified three outside candidates for the position, which has been filled by two interim chiefs since former chief Demitrous Cook retired in June 2021. A...
EVANSTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state

(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
ILLINOIS STATE
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
elmhurst.org

Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
WGN TV

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour

(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy