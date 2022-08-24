Read full article on original website
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
Oklahoma Festival Of Ballooning Happening This Weekend In Muskogee
The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is back off the ground Saturday morning in Muskogee. The event is taking place at the Hatbox Field, and pilots have already started to launch their balloons for a competition. The festival will include live music, an assortment of food trucks and vendors, a 5k...
News On 6
Steak Cookoff Association Holds Event At Oklahoma Joe's
Some barbeque lovers got together for Oklahoma Joe's Beef-a-thon on Saturday. The event is hosted by the Steak Cook-Off Association, which was founded about 10 years ago here in Tulsa. The events now take place in about 13 countries around the world. "A lot of these are like charity events....
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Tulsa
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Four Members Of The Same Family Vanished From Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paula Phillips, Londa Phillips, and Donald Ray Phillips are siblings who lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On October 3, 1991, 26-year-old Paula Phillips left her apartment at 6300 West 11th Place to go to the neighborhood store around 7 pm. Paula has never been seen again.
News On 6
Tulsa Church Helps Celebrate Woman's 100th Birthday
A Tulsa church helped celebrate a special lady's 100th birthday on Saturday. Alma Jewell has always been eager about life. In fact, Jewell says her parents told her she was born into the world before the doctor could arrive, which was round 8 a.m. on a Monday on a farmhouse in the country.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
KOCO
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
Residents in limbo after Tulsa apartment building is condemned
Several Tulsa families are looking for a place to go after their apartment building near East Archer Street and North Florence Avenue was condemned
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
KTUL
Crashed plane found in Keystone Lake recovered in Sand Springs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small yellow plane that crashed in Keystone Lake near Prue, Okla. was recovered on August 28. Around 1:45 p.m. the plane was completely removed from the water, onto a boat ramp. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the plane was lifted on a private ramp in...
News On 6
Edmond Santa Fe Takes Jenks To The Wire
The Edmond Santa Fe Wolves fell just short of edging out one of the top teams in Oklahoma. The Wolves held a 10-7 lead over the Jenks Trojans at half time before giving up a score in the second half. Not a lot of points in this one, Jenks walks...
New Tulsa city councilor talks plans for District 4
At least one new face will join Tulsa’s city council after Tuesday’s election. Laura Bellis will represent District 4 after securing 51% of the vote.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
oklahomatoday.com
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
