Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Steak Cookoff Association Holds Event At Oklahoma Joe's

Some barbeque lovers got together for Oklahoma Joe's Beef-a-thon on Saturday. The event is hosted by the Steak Cook-Off Association, which was founded about 10 years ago here in Tulsa. The events now take place in about 13 countries around the world. "A lot of these are like charity events....
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Guthrie, OK
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma State
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Tulsa

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Church Helps Celebrate Woman's 100th Birthday

A Tulsa church helped celebrate a special lady's 100th birthday on Saturday. Alma Jewell has always been eager about life. In fact, Jewell says her parents told her she was born into the world before the doctor could arrive, which was round 8 a.m. on a Monday on a farmhouse in the country.
TULSA, OK
Bob Dylan
Bob Wills
107.3 PopCrush

Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!

If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Crashed plane found in Keystone Lake recovered in Sand Springs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small yellow plane that crashed in Keystone Lake near Prue, Okla. was recovered on August 28. Around 1:45 p.m. the plane was completely removed from the water, onto a boat ramp. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the plane was lifted on a private ramp in...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Edmond Santa Fe Takes Jenks To The Wire

The Edmond Santa Fe Wolves fell just short of edging out one of the top teams in Oklahoma. The Wolves held a 10-7 lead over the Jenks Trojans at half time before giving up a score in the second half. Not a lot of points in this one, Jenks walks...
JENKS, OK
