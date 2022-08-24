ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
cn2.com

Meet Lancaster’s New Police Chief

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After more than a year without a chief in the Police Department, leaders in Lancaster are happy to be introducing Donald Roper to the community. Roper comes to Lancaster after 9 years as Chief of Police in Mount Holly, North Carolina. Click above for...
LANCASTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Government
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
City
Madison, SC
County
York County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
CLOVER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forensic Science#Fort Mill High School#Digital Dashboard
cn2.com

Schools Look to Foreign Teachers to Aid in Teacher Shortages

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster School District looking at Foreign Exchange Teachers to address staffing shortage in the classroom. The Rock Hill School District is also accepting help from Foreign Exchange Teachers, and currently have around 40 different international educators across their schools. While these teachers...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
wccbcharlotte.com

Bear Seen Near South Carolina Elementary School, Officials Say

CLOVER, S.C. — Clover Police responded to call Thursday night in reference to a bear being spotted in the area of Kinard Elementary School. Officials are urging anyone who spots this bear to avoid it. Any residents with bird feeders are asked to bring them in for the night.
CLOVER, SC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Aug. 26, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school football season continues to wind back up, and the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is back with scores and highlights for Friday Night Frenzy!. The 2022 season is already underway for some schools across the Charlotte area, and we'll bring you a look at games each week! From the best touchdowns to incredible interceptions, Friday Night Frenzy gets you a closer look at the action on the turf!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School

It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina

Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Man dies after car strikes utility pole overnight in Rock Hill: PD

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died after his vehicle struck a utility pole and then a tree overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 2000 West Main Street and Highway 5. A 25-year-old man was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Shooting at Lancaster Motor Speedway Leaves one Dead

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One man was shot and later died last night, August 27 during the last race of the night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway, around 11 p.m. Authorities said several officers who were working the event found a 53 year old man just inside the front gate suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported and died at the hospital.
LANCASTER, SC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy