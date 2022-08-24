Read full article on original website
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – A Pink Bundle Reveals “It’s a Girl”!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Brandi and Hailey Price sharing their excitement that they are expecting a girl. These mommies live in Fort Mill and were excited to find out at their gender has revealed a little pink bundle is on the way. Don’t miss out on being...
cn2.com
Meet Lancaster’s New Police Chief
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After more than a year without a chief in the Police Department, leaders in Lancaster are happy to be introducing Donald Roper to the community. Roper comes to Lancaster after 9 years as Chief of Police in Mount Holly, North Carolina. Click above for...
wccbcharlotte.com
Former Teacher & Air Force Pilot Joins School Board Race To Combat “Wokism”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former teacher and retired Air Force Pilot is joining the race for school board in district 1. Bill Fountain says he’s worried left-wing ideology has worked its way into Charlotte’s school system, from the books assigned, to what students are taught about gender identity.
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
WBTV
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
cn2.com
Schools Look to Foreign Teachers to Aid in Teacher Shortages
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster School District looking at Foreign Exchange Teachers to address staffing shortage in the classroom. The Rock Hill School District is also accepting help from Foreign Exchange Teachers, and currently have around 40 different international educators across their schools. While these teachers...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Meet Lancaster’s New Police Chief, Tega Cay Police Promotion, Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After more than a year without a permanent police chief leaders in the City of Lancaster are happy to introduce Donald Roper to the community as the new Police Chief. She has never taken her eye off her dream of being a police...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bear Seen Near South Carolina Elementary School, Officials Say
CLOVER, S.C. — Clover Police responded to call Thursday night in reference to a bear being spotted in the area of Kinard Elementary School. Officials are urging anyone who spots this bear to avoid it. Any residents with bird feeders are asked to bring them in for the night.
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Aug. 26, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school football season continues to wind back up, and the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is back with scores and highlights for Friday Night Frenzy!. The 2022 season is already underway for some schools across the Charlotte area, and we'll bring you a look at games each week! From the best touchdowns to incredible interceptions, Friday Night Frenzy gets you a closer look at the action on the turf!
A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School
It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com
The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina
Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
fox46.com
Man dies after car strikes utility pole overnight in Rock Hill: PD
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died after his vehicle struck a utility pole and then a tree overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 2000 West Main Street and Highway 5. A 25-year-old man was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
cn2.com
Shooting at Lancaster Motor Speedway Leaves one Dead
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One man was shot and later died last night, August 27 during the last race of the night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway, around 11 p.m. Authorities said several officers who were working the event found a 53 year old man just inside the front gate suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported and died at the hospital.
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
