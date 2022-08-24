ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Teacher Disciplined for Sharing Access to Banned Books Has Quit

A high school English teacher in Oklahoma has resigned from her position after school officials placed her on administrative leave for sharing with her students a way to access books that the state banned educators from including in their lesson plans. Summer Boismier, who has taught in the state for...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Norman, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
KOCO

Video of apparent assault on Del City High School teacher has some parents concerned

DEL CITY, Okla. — A video of a Del City High School teacher and student altercation is circling on social media and grabbing a lot of attention. The situation is being investigated by local law enforcement. And the video, which an anonymous parent sent to KOCO 5, is startling. The parent who sent the video said the altercation happened in her daughter’s classroom.
DEL CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Legislature#Classroom#K12#Norman High School#Cnn#Language Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy