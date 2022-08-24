An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries

Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teacher Disciplined for Sharing Access to Banned Books Has Quit
A high school English teacher in Oklahoma has resigned from her position after school officials placed her on administrative leave for sharing with her students a way to access books that the state banned educators from including in their lesson plans. Summer Boismier, who has taught in the state for...
Oklahoma Board of Education adopts draft rules for bathroom bill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Board of Education has drafted rules for a bill requiring students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex at birth. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law in May, and it went into effect at the beginning of the 2022 - 2023 school year.
KTUL
Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
‘It’s shameful,’ Oklahoma parents speak out about 13-year-long state waiting list
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This legislative session, lawmakers have hired a consulting firm to tackle the developmental disability services waiting list. The Medicaid Waiver Waiting List is embarrassingly long in Oklahoma. For the first time ever, the Department of Human Services (DHS) has a plan to eliminate the waiting...
okcfox.com
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
abc17news.com
Community reacts after school board member appears in video making hateful statements
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Rockwood School District Board Member Jessica Clark faces calls to resign regarding a video that shows her making controversial statements at a speaking engagement earlier this week. In a five-minute speech, she comments on the school district trying to control students, critical race...
KOCO
Video of apparent assault on Del City High School teacher has some parents concerned
DEL CITY, Okla. — A video of a Del City High School teacher and student altercation is circling on social media and grabbing a lot of attention. The situation is being investigated by local law enforcement. And the video, which an anonymous parent sent to KOCO 5, is startling. The parent who sent the video said the altercation happened in her daughter’s classroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
OKC nurse at Mercy speaks on continued COVID-19 struggles for healthcare workers
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. - Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City nurse is getting real about the struggles our healthcare workers are facing nearly two years into this COVID-19 pandemic.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
msn.com
Oklahoma deputy who was shot while serving eviction papers expected to live
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Mark Johns, who was critically injured shielding his partner from a barrage of bullets, was released from the hospital just four days after suffering life-threatening injuries. In the post, it states that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma man said he was planning ‘large scale act of violence’
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the wake of yet another mass shooting in America, an Oklahoma City man’s potential plot was foiled after confessing he wanted to commit a “large-scale act of violence.”. “Unfortunately, in this day and age, we have no choice but to take those...
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma health officials react to news of mysterious new COVID-19 variant, say many questions are yet to be answered
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The world’s leading health experts are rushing to learn everything they can about a potentially dangerous new COVID-19 variant, and although there’s no concrete data that suggests it’s any more contagious or severe, the medical community isn’t taking any chances. The...
KOCO
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
KOCO
Rare ballot in Oklahoma will feature governor’s race, two senate seats in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rare ballot in Oklahoma will feature a governor’s race and two senate seats in November. Although Oklahoma has finished a couple of major elections, the biggest is still to come in 2022. Now, Oklahomans know who will be on their ballot. "I am not...
Oklahoma governor’s chief of staff stepping down
Governor Kevin Stitt announced that his Chief of Staff Bond Payne is stepping down from the position after two years of service.
Comments / 2