ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccbiznews.com

Corpus Christi OKs new Peoples Street boardwalk

The boardwalk on the Peoples Street T-Head is getting a makeover. The Corpus Christi City Council approved building a new boardwalk at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. The existing boardwalk was built in 1989, but decking has been removed due to safety issues, according to the city. The new boardwalk will have composite decking, similar to that used on the recently rebuilt Cole Park Pier. Work also will include additional boat slips for commercial use as well as upgraded electric and water utilities.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
Corpus Christi, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Corpus Christi, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Corpus Christi, TX
Business
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Thanksgiving Homes
KIII 3News

'They had a 5% chance to survive': Corpus Christi family celebrates 10th birthday of children who defied all odds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every birthday for the DeVisser family is extra special because their two children were given virtually no chance of surviving at birth. The family headed out to the playground at Annapolis Christian Academy. Jim and Kimberly are the proud parents of Kekoa and Kailani. They agreed to meet 3NEWS at their children’s school because their two kids will be celebrating their 10th birthdays on Sunday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
KIII 3News

3NEWS team rescues kitten from engine compartment of company car

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS found a furry four-legged stowaway in one of our news units Friday afternoon. Chief Photographer Preston West was loading up a news unit when he heard the sound of a kitten meowing. He originally thought the cat was on the roof, but after searching for sometime, found that the meowing was closer than he originally thought.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Looking back at Hurricane Harvey on 5th anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been five years since Hurricane Harvey made its first landfall in the Coastal Bend as a Category 4 hurricane. "Everything here is measured pre-Harvey and post-Harvey," Rockport Mayor Pat Rios told 3NEWS last year. "It seems like -- there’s times when it feels like Harvey was 100 years ago and sometimes when it feels like yesterday."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy