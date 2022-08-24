ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals 2023 schedule released

By Mike Coutee
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 schedule was released by Major League Baseball on Wednesday and might look a little different.

Yes, everyone is set to play 162 games, but the major twist is that everyone plays against everyone.

The Kansas City Royals will open the 2023 season against the Minnesota Twins on March 30 at home for a three-game series. Then they continue their homestand against the Toronto Blue Jays before heading on the road to San Francisco.

The league will continue its tradition for every team to have 18 days off during the season.

The Royals will have their longest road trip which is set to begin April 21-30 as they will travel to Los Angeles, Arizona, and Minnesota for a 10-game skid.

In addition, the Royals will host a season-high 10-game homestand from May 2-11 vs. Baltimore, Oakland, and the White Sox.

Here are the takeaways for the 2023 schedule:

  • For the first time since 1968, every team opens the season on the same day. Meaning there will be 15 games played, with weather pending.
  • Despite the divisional opponent games having dropped to 18 to 13 games, teams will still play more series against individual division opponents than any individual opponent from another division.
  • Each team will play 64 intraleague games (32 home games and 32 away games), decreasing from 66.
  • The biggest change, teams will play 46 interleague games, increasing from 20 in previous years.
  • The traditional All-Star game will be held in Seattle at T-Mobile Park.

Game times will be released when the MLB releases the Spring Training schedule in the winter.

View the full schedule below:

2023-Royals-Regular-Season-Schedule Download

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

