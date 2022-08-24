Read full article on original website
Related
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
macaronikid.com
7 Things to Do in September With Kids in North Brevard
Oh, September. The kids are back to school, the sun is going down earlier, the nights are cooler ... and fall officially arrives. But did you know it's also the month to eat a cheeseburger, celebrate comic books, and talk like a pirate?. Here are 7 September holidays that can...
KIDS・
macaronikid.com
7 Things to Do in September With Kids in Snoqualmie Valley
Oh, September. The kids are back to school, the sun is going down earlier, the nights are cooler ... and fall officially arrives. But did you know it's also the month to eat a cheeseburger, celebrate comic books, and talk like a pirate?. Here are 7 September holidays that can...
KIDS・
macaronikid.com
7 Things to Do in September With Kids in Greater Lafayette
Oh, September. The kids are back to school, the sun is going down earlier, the nights are cooler ... and fall officially arrives. But did you know it's also the month to eat a cheeseburger, celebrate comic books, and talk like a pirate?. Here are 7 September holidays that can...
Comments / 0