WPBF News 25
"We know the importance of this launch," says Florida professor about the Artemis 1 launch
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Students who attend the Boynton Aerospace Science Academy at Boynton Beach High School are keeping an eye out for the Artemis 1 launch. Scott Mitchell is the director of the Academy and a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Mitchell said he is a modern professor...
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast charity helping veterans remember the camaraderie of military life
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Jimmy Lee Jackson lugged his rucksack into the room and dropped it on the table. “So, this right here is an ALICE pack or an old school rucksack,” Jackson said, referring to what's known as an all-purpose lightweight individual carrying equipment pack. He...
WPBF News 25
South Florida events tackle opioid crisis
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday isInternational Overdose Awareness Day, and leaders across the community are talking openly about issues seen across the opioid crisis. In Martin County, a town hall is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday. It is the third in a series being held this year aiming to tackle the crisis.
WPBF News 25
'This is our sanctuary': Residents push to prevent possible redevelopment of golf course into homes
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Riviera Beach is hosting a community meeting Wednesday evening to hear from residents on a possible redevelopment project of Lone Pines Golf Course. "Don’t want to get emotional but it’s just, we worked so hard, you know? And we’re just middle income...
WPBF News 25
New Broward school board members sworn in following grand jury recommendation
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Broward County School Board has four new members. This morning, Torey Alston, the president of a management consulting firm; Manuel Serrano, the founder and CEO of a financial consulting company for professional athletes; Ryan Reiter, a government relations director for a construction company; and Attorney Kevin Tynan, a former member of the school board, were sworn in.
WPBF News 25
6 Palm Beach County beaches with high bacteria levels under 'no swim' advisory
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach is one of the 13 spots where the Health Department sampled ocean water in Palm Beach County. It's also one of the six now under a health advisory because of the high level of bacteria found. Jasmine Arango was just about...
WPBF News 25
Former wife of NASA astronaut looks back on Apollo missions as agency prepares for Artemis launch
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — NASA is scheduling the next launch window for the Artemis I missionafter it was scrubbed Monday. The agency’s first Moon mission in 50 years has many thinking back to the program that started it all — the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 70s.
WPBF News 25
Friends, family of doctor killed delivering food in Port St. Lucie plead for help to catch his killer
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Six weeks after a doctor was murdered on the streets of Port St. Lucie, his friends and family are pleading with the community to step forward to help catch his killer. On July 13, Dr. Roberto Peigne was helping his wife deliver food near...
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie residents to see trash trouble relief earlier than expected
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie residents are breathing a sigh of hopefully fresher air with news that their trash may be picked up even sooner than expected. "I'm really excited because I love the idea of the trucks just coming and picking it up," said Judy Crysler.
WPBF News 25
8 migrants in custody after landing in Lantana, border patrol agents say
LANTANA, Fla. — A group of migrants landed in Lantana and are in custody Wednesday morning. The United States Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted that law enforcement responded to a maritime smuggling event. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Border patrol agents said...
WPBF News 25
21-year-old arrested for West Palm Beach road rage shooting that sent woman to hospital
A 21-year-old is under arrest Wednesday for attempted murder for a road rage shooting that sent a person to the hospital. Brien Golden, 21, is facing one count of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Golden was arrested at her job at the Gardens Mall.
WPBF News 25
Man dies after dump truck rollover crash in Lake Worth
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after being trapped by a dump truck in Lake Worth Tuesday. The driver of the dump truck was reversing out of a private roadway located at 3510 Melaleuca Lane and was being guided by a coworker. The coworker was visible in the driver's passenger side mirror.
