ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WPBF News 25

South Florida events tackle opioid crisis

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday isInternational Overdose Awareness Day, and leaders across the community are talking openly about issues seen across the opioid crisis. In Martin County, a town hall is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday. It is the third in a series being held this year aiming to tackle the crisis.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
State
Maine State
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
WPBF News 25

New Broward school board members sworn in following grand jury recommendation

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Broward County School Board has four new members. This morning, Torey Alston, the president of a management consulting firm; Manuel Serrano, the founder and CEO of a financial consulting company for professional athletes; Ryan Reiter, a government relations director for a construction company; and Attorney Kevin Tynan, a former member of the school board, were sworn in.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#College Education#College Graduates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
WPBF News 25

8 migrants in custody after landing in Lantana, border patrol agents say

LANTANA, Fla. — A group of migrants landed in Lantana and are in custody Wednesday morning. The United States Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted that law enforcement responded to a maritime smuggling event. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Border patrol agents said...
LANTANA, FL
WPBF News 25

Man dies after dump truck rollover crash in Lake Worth

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after being trapped by a dump truck in Lake Worth Tuesday. The driver of the dump truck was reversing out of a private roadway located at 3510 Melaleuca Lane and was being guided by a coworker. The coworker was visible in the driver's passenger side mirror.
LAKE WORTH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy