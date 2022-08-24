ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MMAmania.com

Hasim Rahman Jr. moves on from Jake Paul fight to box Vitor Belfort

Hasim Rahman Jr. may never get to box Jake Paul, but it looks like the spotlight he’s drawn from feuding with the YouTuber turned boxer has landed him a tougher opponent. Rahman Jr. is now set to face former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on October 15th in Sheffield, England. That bout will be one half of a double main event for the next DAZN X Series 002, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing. In the second main, it’s a battle of the YouTube pranksters as Jay Swingler takes on Chad Lebaron aka Cherdleys.
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence warns Crawford: He enjoys being “the will” out of his opponents

By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr sent a warning message to Terence Crawford this week that he enjoys beating “the winner & desire” out of his opponents. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) needs to make sure he knows what he’s getting himself into by facing IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) because it could end badly for him.
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training

By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua to fight a top 15 guy in December

By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says he’ll be matching Anthony Joshua against a “top 15 guy” in December when he returns to the ring looking to get back to his winning ways after a loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Hearn says he wants to get former unified heavyweight...
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell sends ‘little rat Judas’ Jorge Masvidal to the back of the line

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have unfinished business. Really, the birth of Masvidal as a true star rather than hardcore fan favorite began in July 2019. On the same night he flattened Darren Till, Masvidal also bloodied up Leon Edwards backstage, dropping his now-famous “three piece and a soda” line soon afterward. Since then, the two have jawed at one another online and were briefly booked to fight early in 2022, but an injury derailed that contest.
Boxing Scene

Salita: Otto Wallin Makes The Most Sense For Anthony Joshua's Next Fight

Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, is beating the drum for his boxer to face former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua. Wallin gave current WBC world champion Tyson Fury a lot of trouble in their 2019 encounter, which saw Fury sustain two severe cuts above his eye. Last...
Boxing Scene

Hearn: I Rate Eubank; I Don't Think He Beats Charlo, Golovkin, Canelo

Eddie Hearn believes Chris Eubank Jr. would have a tough time beating the world champions at 160 and 168. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, was recently asked to evaluate the résumé and ability of Eubank, who will be taking on Hearn’s charge, the welterweight Conor Benn, in a highly anticipated catchweight bout on Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London on DAZN Pay-Per-View.
