Read full article on original website
Related
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
Boxing Scene
Wilder: Beating Helenius Won't Be Easy, He’s Great & Not Going To Give Up
Deontay Wilder will have to get reacquainted with Robert Helenius as a frenemy when the two heavyweights meet for a fight Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to headline a FOX pay-per-view. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Helenius has been a longtime Wilder sparring partner. “The Nordic...
MMAmania.com
Hasim Rahman Jr. moves on from Jake Paul fight to box Vitor Belfort
Hasim Rahman Jr. may never get to box Jake Paul, but it looks like the spotlight he’s drawn from feuding with the YouTuber turned boxer has landed him a tougher opponent. Rahman Jr. is now set to face former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on October 15th in Sheffield, England. That bout will be one half of a double main event for the next DAZN X Series 002, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing. In the second main, it’s a battle of the YouTube pranksters as Jay Swingler takes on Chad Lebaron aka Cherdleys.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vacating Ring Magazine belt after being excluded from pound-for-pound list
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he plans on vacating his Ring Magazine title in response to not being included in their top 10 pound-for-pound list. Devin, 23, posted on Twitter his disappointment about not making the list and his intentions on no longer possessing the Ring...
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence warns Crawford: He enjoys being “the will” out of his opponents
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr sent a warning message to Terence Crawford this week that he enjoys beating “the winner & desire” out of his opponents. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) needs to make sure he knows what he’s getting himself into by facing IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) because it could end badly for him.
MMA Fighting
BKFC 28 results: Christine Ferea obliterates Taylor Starling in 47 seconds to retain title
Christine Ferea’s experience and power crushed Taylor Starling in the main event of Saturday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event. The women’s flyweight title fight capped off BKFC 28, which took place at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Ferea came out absolutely on fire and...
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko Is On, But Devin Haney Is Off ESPN & Ring Magazine Pound-For-Pound Lists
By Vince Dwriter: The pound-for-pound list was initially created to give recognition to fighters in all of the lighter weight classes outside of heavyweight, but now it’s a glorified list that is used to highlight the best ten all-around boxers in the fight game. The criteria needed to make...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training
By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI’s two knockouts: ‘Smart man not calling me out’
KSI may have delivered two equally-dominant knockout finishes earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but fellow social media influencer Jake Paul was not impressed. KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi in the main event before Wassabi suffered...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua to fight a top 15 guy in December
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says he’ll be matching Anthony Joshua against a “top 15 guy” in December when he returns to the ring looking to get back to his winning ways after a loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Hearn says he wants to get former unified heavyweight...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell sends ‘little rat Judas’ Jorge Masvidal to the back of the line
Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have unfinished business. Really, the birth of Masvidal as a true star rather than hardcore fan favorite began in July 2019. On the same night he flattened Darren Till, Masvidal also bloodied up Leon Edwards backstage, dropping his now-famous “three piece and a soda” line soon afterward. Since then, the two have jawed at one another online and were briefly booked to fight early in 2022, but an injury derailed that contest.
Boxing Scene
Salita: Otto Wallin Makes The Most Sense For Anthony Joshua's Next Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, is beating the drum for his boxer to face former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua. Wallin gave current WBC world champion Tyson Fury a lot of trouble in their 2019 encounter, which saw Fury sustain two severe cuts above his eye. Last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Wilder Blasts Hearn: ‘You Wanted To Make A Fight Because You Don’t Have Confidence In Your Own Fighter’
Deontay Wilder believes Eddie Hearn was desperate for a contingency plan ahead of his charge Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title rematch with Oleksandr Uysk last Saturday in Saudi Arabia. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, thinks that is why Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing,...
Vitor Belfort set to box Hasim Rahman Jr. on October 15 in Sheffield, England
Vitor Belfort is stepping back inside the boxing ring and his dance partner will be Hasim Rahman Jr. During an event headlined by popular YouTuber KSI, the matchup was announced for DAZN X Series 002. The bout will be held in Sheffield, England on October 15. KSI’s Misfits Boxing will promote the event.
Oleksandr Usyk back as Ring Magazine No1 pound-for-pound best after outclassing Anthony Joshua for a second time
OLEKSANDR USYK is back as Ring Magazine's No1 pound-for-pound best after outclassing Anthony Joshua for a second time. The Ukrainian, 35, defended his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Usyk beat Joshua by split decision, and also picked up the vacant Ring Magazine belt...
Boxing Scene
Sergio Mora Backs Canelo To Win, But Doesn't Rule Out Upset By Golovkin
Former world champion Sergio Mora is backing Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to win his upcoming trilogy clash with Gennadiy Golovkin - but at the same time Mora is not ruling out the possibility of an upset by Golovkin. Their clash, for Canelo's WBO, IBF, WBA, WBC super...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey – prediction for tonight’s battle on ESPN
By Craig Page: Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza and Richard Commey will be meeting tonight in the main event of a 10-round fight at light welterweight on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Action will start at 10:30 p.m. ET. This is one of those fights...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: I Rate Eubank; I Don't Think He Beats Charlo, Golovkin, Canelo
Eddie Hearn believes Chris Eubank Jr. would have a tough time beating the world champions at 160 and 168. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, was recently asked to evaluate the résumé and ability of Eubank, who will be taking on Hearn’s charge, the welterweight Conor Benn, in a highly anticipated catchweight bout on Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London on DAZN Pay-Per-View.
Comments / 0