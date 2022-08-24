ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

10TV

2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Circleville father sentenced for 1-year-old son's overdose death

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville father whose 1-year-old son died after ingesting fentanyl earlier this year was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison. Nicholas Lee's sentencing on Wednesday comes more than a week after the 1-year-old's mother, Brianna Roush, received a minimum 19-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in court on Aug. 15. The parents were convicted after their son died of a fentanyl overdose in the family's apartment.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

Columbus man sentenced to 10 years for distribution, possession of meth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than a pound of meth. Court documents say 25-year-old Levi Phillips sold meth to undercover DEA agents in May and July 2021 on at least two occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 killed, 1 injured in New Albany car crash

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — One person was killed and one person was injured in a car crash in New Albany on Wednesday, according to police. New Albany police said dispatchers received a call about the crash on Kitzmiller Road near Whitebarn Road just before 5:20 p.m. Police said the...
NEW ALBANY, OH
10TV

2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-skip in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in north Columbus Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street in Columbus at approximately 7:30 a.m. The westbound lanes on East 5th Avenue that were closed while police investigated the crash are now open.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus, Ohio State police expand joint patrol program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students are back the campus of the Ohio State University. Last fall, the area on and around campus saw increases in incidents of aggravated robberies and thefts. There's a joint program that is aimed at curbing crime. "We are really excited to have the students back,"...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Child struck by car in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Police said the child was hit around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burstock Road. The child, who police said was either 8 or 9 years old,...
COLUMBUS, OH
