Police: Suspect injured after shooting involving officer in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect Is hurt after a reported shooting involving an officer on the city's east side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting was called out just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue. A police...
Police: ODOT to inspect west Columbus bridge after highway trailer fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will inspect a bridge in west Columbus after a trailer caught fire underneath it on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said a trailer was on fire around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes where Interstate 670 and...
Columbus man sentenced to 10+ years for running unlicensed funeral businesses
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of representing a funeral director without a license in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to nearly 12 years in prison. The sentencing of 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin comes three weeks after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts:
Westerville man found not guilty of killing wife Emily Noble
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Westerville man accused of killing his wife and staging her death to look like a suicide two years ago was found not guilty by a jury in Delaware County on Friday. Matheau Moore was indicted on two counts of murder and felonious assault in...
2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
Circleville father sentenced for 1-year-old son's overdose death
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville father whose 1-year-old son died after ingesting fentanyl earlier this year was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison. Nicholas Lee's sentencing on Wednesday comes more than a week after the 1-year-old's mother, Brianna Roush, received a minimum 19-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in court on Aug. 15. The parents were convicted after their son died of a fentanyl overdose in the family's apartment.
Columbus man sentenced to 10 years for distribution, possession of meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than a pound of meth. Court documents say 25-year-old Levi Phillips sold meth to undercover DEA agents in May and July 2021 on at least two occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
1 killed, 1 injured in New Albany car crash
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — One person was killed and one person was injured in a car crash in New Albany on Wednesday, according to police. New Albany police said dispatchers received a call about the crash on Kitzmiller Road near Whitebarn Road just before 5:20 p.m. Police said the...
Man sentenced to 63 months for shooting driver on I-71 near Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after he shot a woman on Interstate 71 earlier this year. According to court records, 31-year-old Jordan Slocum received 63 months in prison as part of a plea deal. The shooting happened back on...
Man sentenced for fatally shooting co-worker during dispute in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to a maximum of nearly 20 years in prison for fatally shooting his co-worker during a dispute in July 2020. Shannon Weaver, 23, was sentenced to at least 14 to 19.5 years in prison for the shooting death of Aljuanta Counts, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.
2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
Woman critical after being struck by vehicle on I-71 South near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was critically injured after she was hit by a vehicle late Friday night near downtown Columbus. According to police, the woman was found on I-71 South in the area of Spring and Long streets around 11:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Grant Medical...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-skip in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in north Columbus Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street in Columbus at approximately 7:30 a.m. The westbound lanes on East 5th Avenue that were closed while police investigated the crash are now open.
Police: Ohio man pretended to be parent, wanted to kidnap child at school event
XENIA, Ohio — An Ohio man has been charged for planning to kidnap a child while pretending to be a parent during a school's open house event, authorities said. Officers were called to St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia, about 15 miles southeast of Dayton, for an unwanted person.
No charges for Columbus police officer who fatally shot Bob Evans robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police will not be charged in the 2020 shooting death of a robbery suspect at a Bob Evans restaurant. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced a grand jury voted not to indict officer Jeffrey Miller in the death of 35-year-old Joshua Brown.
Columbus, Ohio State police expand joint patrol program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students are back the campus of the Ohio State University. Last fall, the area on and around campus saw increases in incidents of aggravated robberies and thefts. There's a joint program that is aimed at curbing crime. "We are really excited to have the students back,"...
Sheriff: 14-year-old girl missing in Franklin Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Franklin Township. Navaeh McCoy is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Navaeh went missing from...
Child struck by car in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Police said the child was hit around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burstock Road. The child, who police said was either 8 or 9 years old,...
Police: Marysville high school student in custody after bringing stolen gun on school bus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high school student was taken into custody after reportedly bringing a stolen firearm on a school bus Monday morning, according to the Marysville Division of Police. Police responded to the report of a recovered handgun at Bunsold Middle School at approximately 7:15 a.m. Witnesses said...
Family of 6 escapes large house fire that destroyed home near Blacklick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family of six managed to escape a large fire that destroyed their home near Blacklick Saturday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Fire received a call about the fire in front of the house on the 800 block of Hanton Way just before 1:40 p.m. Three adults and three children were inside the home at the time.
