Detroit Tigers' bats tee off on Texas Rangers, 9-8, to reach 50 wins in 2022 season
For the first time since July 2019, the Detroit Tigers have scored six or more runs in four consecutive games. Their nine-run effort — on 13 hits and four walks with only eight strikeouts — proved to be just enough for the Tigers in Sunday's 9-8 victory over the Texas Rangers in the series finale at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. ...
Tampa Bay-Boston Runs
Rays second. Randy Arozarena flies out to left field to Tommy Pham. Isaac Paredes homers to left field. Taylor Walls strikes out swinging. Christian Bethancourt strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Red sox 0. Rays third. Jose Siri pops out to shallow...
Arizona-Chicago White Sox Runs
Diamondbacks second. Christian Walker lines out to deep center field to Adam Engel. Jake McCarthy flies out to deep center field to Adam Engel. Stone Garrett homers to center field. Sergio Alcantara walks. Cooper Hummel strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, White...
L.A. Angels-Toronto Runs
Angels third. David Fletcher strikes out swinging. Mike Trout pops out to second base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Shohei Ohtani singles to right field. Luis Rengifo homers to right field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Mike Ford singles to center field. Jo Adell grounds out to shallow left field, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
Cincinnati-Washington Runs
Reds first. Jonathan India singles to second base. Alejo Lopez singles to right field. Jonathan India to third. Fielding error by Joey Meneses. Kyle Farmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alejo Lopez out at second. Jonathan India scores. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging. Aristides Aquino flies out to right field to Joey Meneses.
L.A. Dodgers-Miami Runs
Dodgers first. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Trea Turner walks. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Max Muncy singles to center field. Trea Turner to third. Justin Turner singles to center field. Max Muncy to second. Trea Turner scores. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging. 2...
Cave's homer, 4 RBIs help Twins complete sweep of Giants
MINNEAPOLIS-- Jake Cave homered, doubled and drove in four runs as the Minnesota Twins beat the San Francisco Giants 8-3 to finish a three-game sweep Sunday.Cave gave the Twins a 3-2 lead with his second homer of the season in the fourth inning. He added a two-run double in the fifth to cap a five-run rally that put Minnesota on top for good.The Twins have won three straight following a six-game losing streak that knocked them out of first place in the AL Central.Devin Smeltzer (5-2) earned his first win since June 23, when...
