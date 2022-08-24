MINNEAPOLIS-- Jake Cave homered, doubled and drove in four runs as the Minnesota Twins beat the San Francisco Giants 8-3 to finish a three-game sweep Sunday.Cave gave the Twins a 3-2 lead with his second homer of the season in the fourth inning. He added a two-run double in the fifth to cap a five-run rally that put Minnesota on top for good.The Twins have won three straight following a six-game losing streak that knocked them out of first place in the AL Central.Devin Smeltzer (5-2) earned his first win since June 23, when...

