Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Forever
Thermo Fisher has a long history of growing via acquisition, and it'll continue to do so. PerkinElmer is a diagnostics powerhouse, and it's also a major player in the biomedical research market. Both companies stand to benefit from the growth of the life sciences sector in the long term. You’re...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation
Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These
Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products. Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment. Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy to Make Passive Income
Devon Energy continues to reward shareholders with dividends, share buybacks, and impressive stock gains. Enterprise Products Partners has several growth drivers on the way. Medical Properties Trust is largely insulated against inflation and is less risky than many investors think. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Wall Street is warning investors not to try to time the bottom in stocks, with the bear market potentially dragging on into 2023
US stocks have rallied in recent months, giving investors hope that the market has bottomed. But Wall Street strategists have warned not to try timing the market, with further volatility ahead. The bear market could drag on until the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates, one warned. Bullish investors have...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
The $64,000 Question Facing Ethereum: Will It Really Be Better After the Merge?
The Merge is a major technological upgrade for Ethereum that will improve the overall performance of the Ethereum ecosystem. But by how much?. In addition to questions about overall performance gains, there are also questions about how decentralized the new proof-of-stake blockchain will be. Investors should adjust their expectations about...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Warrior Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash into Growing Wealth
Extra Space Storage is a great stock to store your idle cash. Realty Income can turn your cash into a passive income stream. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is It Still Possible to Become a Millionaire With Crypto?
In the past, crypto's claim to fame has been its explosive returns. However, as prices sink, some investors are questioning its potential. It's still possible to make a lot of money with crypto, but it requires the right strategy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
AMC falls after Cineworld's bankruptcy warning on day 'APE' starts trading
Aug 22 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings' shares (AMC.N) tumbled nearly 30% on Monday after UK-based Cineworld's (CINE.L) warning of a possible bankruptcy spooked investors on the same day the American cinema chain's preferred stock listing began trading.
Motley Fool
5 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today, I cover 5 beaten-down growth stocks to...
Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?
Down 26% year-to-date, will the electric car mogul return to the $1 trillion club in the future?
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
The year's rough start for the stock market has made great companies affordable again. These three low-cost stocks offer investors a combination of capital appreciation and income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Comments / 0