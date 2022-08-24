ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Forever

Thermo Fisher has a long history of growing via acquisition, and it'll continue to do so. PerkinElmer is a diagnostics powerhouse, and it's also a major player in the biomedical research market. Both companies stand to benefit from the growth of the life sciences sector in the long term.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These

Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products. Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment. Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy to Make Passive Income

Devon Energy continues to reward shareholders with dividends, share buybacks, and impressive stock gains. Enterprise Products Partners has several growth drivers on the way. Medical Properties Trust is largely insulated against inflation and is less risky than many investors think.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split

The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Warrior Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash into Growing Wealth

Extra Space Storage is a great stock to store your idle cash. Realty Income can turn your cash into a passive income stream.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Still Possible to Become a Millionaire With Crypto?

In the past, crypto's claim to fame has been its explosive returns. However, as prices sink, some investors are questioning its potential. It's still possible to make a lot of money with crypto, but it requires the right strategy.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Today, I cover 5 beaten-down growth stocks to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

The year's rough start for the stock market has made great companies affordable again. These three low-cost stocks offer investors a combination of capital appreciation and income.
