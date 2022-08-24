LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. Investigators say, Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died when the boat he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and others were ejected when the boat crashed. Investigators say everyone else on the boat is accounted for and were not hurt.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO