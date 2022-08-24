Read full article on original website
Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
cn2.com
Meet Lancaster’s New Police Chief
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After more than a year without a chief in the Police Department, leaders in Lancaster are happy to be introducing Donald Roper to the community. Roper comes to Lancaster after 9 years as Chief of Police in Mount Holly, North Carolina. Click above for...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Meet Lancaster’s New Police Chief, Tega Cay Police Promotion, Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After more than a year without a permanent police chief leaders in the City of Lancaster are happy to introduce Donald Roper to the community as the new Police Chief. She has never taken her eye off her dream of being a police...
Community holds ‘day of caring’ for retired Union County teacher who lost husband to COVID
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A retired Union County teacher who lost her husband to COVID-19 last year received a touching gift from her husband’s former co-workers on Saturday morning. Lisa Anthony said her husband’s former co-workers from Charlotte Pipe and Foundry showed up at her house to help...
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
cn2.com
Shooting at Lancaster Motor Speedway Leaves one Dead
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One man was shot and later died last night, August 27 during the last race of the night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway, around 11 p.m. Authorities said several officers who were working the event found a 53 year old man just inside the front gate suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported and died at the hospital.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Praise Weekend Happening and YC Library Students Exceed Reading Goals
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This weekend is Praise Weekend and your invited! Also, the YC Library congratulating readers for meeting reading goals. “Taking The City” ministry will be introducing Praise Weekend, August 26th, 27th & 28th, called Fire on the Altar. Saturday will be the King...
City of Lancaster's new police chief is a familiar face in the Charlotte area
LANCASTER, S.C. — The city of Lancaster has hired a permanent chief of police, ending a search that lasted months. Don Roper is a familiar face in our community. He retired from the Mount Holly Department earlier this year and is now leaving retirement to lead the Lancaster Police Department.
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
WBTV
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
thecharlottepost.com
'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte
'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte. Campus community turns out for mayoral proclamation. Queens University of Charlotte employee Betty Davis, who has been on the staff since 1962 and is the school's longest-serving employee, was honored by Mayor Vi Lyles Thursday with the proclamation of "Miss Betty Day" in Charlotte.
Grocery store on wheels soon to be riding through Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A grocery store on wheels will soon be rolling through Kershaw County thanks to the United Way. Donnie Supplee with United Way says, "This is kinda just the next step to bringing groceries to the community for those who don't have access to it, so it's a great thing."
fox46.com
Man dies after car strikes utility pole overnight in Rock Hill: PD
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died after his vehicle struck a utility pole and then a tree overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 2000 West Main Street and Highway 5. A 25-year-old man was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall Carnival in Gastonia Oct 22
The City of Gastonia is presenting a Fall Carnival on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at CaroMont Health Park, 800 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
Missing man last seen in University City found safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a missing 26-year-old man. Police said the man was located safe and not harmed. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Former Belk CEO sued by company for...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bear Seen Near South Carolina Elementary School, Officials Say
CLOVER, S.C. — Clover Police responded to call Thursday night in reference to a bear being spotted in the area of Kinard Elementary School. Officials are urging anyone who spots this bear to avoid it. Any residents with bird feeders are asked to bring them in for the night.
