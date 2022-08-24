Read full article on original website
Top 10 accessories for your iPhone
On September 14th, 2021, the iPhone 13 series was launched at Apple’s event. Everyone had major expectations for the latest iPhone family – some were met, some were not. The iPhone has a smaller notch, bigger battery, better chip, and not too many major changes. Whether you were disappointed or excited by the iPhone, whether you found it compelling or a tad bit boring – there’s always scope to amp up your iPhone with a bunch of exciting accessories! And by accessories, we don’t simply mean the same old covers and cases that we’ve all gotten pretty much accustomed to. Designers have been leveling up their accessories game, creating unique and handy products that will totally elevate your iPhone 13! From a MagSafe camera lens concept that turns your iPhone 13 into a professional mirrorless camera to corner protectors that will give your iPhone all-round protection– these innovative accessories are what your iPhone 13 truly needs!
OEPLAY is a planet-shaped hi-fi speaker that delivers audio that’s absolutely out of this world…
Looking quite like something out of an *insert high-end audio company name* catalog, the OEPLAY MusicStar5 is a pretty sizeable audio unit that makes the ultimate promise — to make you hear music the way the artist intended it. Armed with a high-performance AMT tweeter and some seriously impressive...
This innovative home exercise equipment integrates a punching bag, smart speaker and interactive illumination technology
The COVID-19 pandemic definitely taught us one thing – that health is wealth, And, now that gyms have opened up, our workout routines have finally achieved a certain semblance of normalcy! However, if you’re still a bit of a lazy bum (like me), and actually landing up at the gym can feel like a task on most days, then BOOM may be the product for you. Designed by Shuxian Hong, Boom is a smart boxing bag meant to bring the workout experience to your home. It integrates a punching bag, a smart speaker, and interactive illumination technology into a streamlined boxing experience, designed specifically for your home.
Electric fan with aircon-like cover keeps dust and dirt away
Ever since I moved into my own place, I’ve learned to live without air conditioning for budgetary reasons. Well, I’ve survived two years with just a handy electric fan even during the hot and humid summer season. But one thing that is so annoying about these fans is that they consistently accumulate dirt and dust and you have to constantly clean it if you want to avoid allergies and other consequences. But opening it up and taking it apart is so tedious. There must be a better way.
Watch bracelet concept is a minimalist accessory for a fashionable evening
Ever since I started using a smartwatch, actual watches and sometimes even bracelets aren’t such a priority for me anymore. But every once in a while, I do like taking this gadget off and wear more decorative stuff. I like accessories that are pretty unique or conversation starters so I like looking for indie designers that have these kinds of creations. I’m not much of a watch connoisseur so I also just go for cheap ones that have a unique design as well.
This ergonomic mouse concept tries to break free of traditional designs
Sticking to a familiar product design carries some benefits, such as inspiring confidence that you don’t have to retrain your brain on how to use the product. At the same time, though, it also carries a risk of making a product stagnate and refusing to fix flaws in the design for fear of the unknown. The tech industry has many examples of these, particularly with things like keyboards and mice that are critical to using computers. The mouse, in particular, hasn’t seen a major redesign every since its conception, even if its core form has been known to lead to wrist injury over time. It’s probably time to rethink ye olde mouse design into something that takes into account today’s needs, just like this take on an ergonomic mouse that looks nothing like your typical mouse.
This foldable + deployable canopy for mobility scooters was designed to protect you from the rain
Mobility scooters have become pretty popular in the countryside these days! They’re pretty easy and effortless to zip around in, and not to mention much simpler to manage hence reducing the risk of injury from over-excursion. They make completing your everyday errands fun and swift! But one feature that most of these nifty scooters miss is – integrated rain protection. And, this is where Scooterpac steps in. The Scooterpac is a retrofittable and deployable rain canopy designed especially for mobility scooters.
The DJI Avata is a $629 FPV drone that’s designed to be flown even by beginners
While FPV drone operation remains an incredible skill that requires reflexes, patience, and a lot of money for expensive drone gear, the DJI Avata is making the elusive art of FPV drone flying a little more accessible to the masses. DJI is on top of the world, metaphorically as well...
