New Haven, CT

WTNH

New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products and more. The event is organized by new haven’s department of arts, culture, and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Black Enterprise

Inaugural Black Wall Street Festival To Showcase New Haven’s Black Businesses

The town of New Haven, Connecticut, is highlighting its Black businesses, artists, and entertainers in its inaugural Black Wall Street Festival. About30 new Black businesses have emerged in New Haven, selling books, clothing, cosmetics, skincare, jewelry, food, drinks and more. The event is an effort to showcase them as well as Black artists and entertainers in the city.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Special effects artist lends talents to frightful farm attraction in Goshen

WINSTED — Tyler Green’s skills as a special effects artist were just what was needed for The Forsaken Lands, a haunted attraction that’s opening in September in Goshen. Green, who works in his studio at Whiting Mills, has been a horror movie enthusiast and creator of all things scary for many years, and now offers a variety of classes at his art school for children and adults.
GOSHEN, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington gallery, bookstore welcomes art installation

TORRINGTON — Howard’s Bookstore and Noelke Gallery on Main Street is holding a book talk and art exhibit this weekend. Kristin Sunday, a former Connecticut resident, is discussing her new novel, “Leaving Behind The Place Where I Am Going” at 3 p.m. Saturday. “My father and...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Many restaurants closed during COVID, some Westport ones expanded

WESTPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic hit some businesses hard — so hard that many across the country had to close. However, in the town of Westport, this wasn’t as pertinent of an issue. Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce said that most restaurants...
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
DANBURY, CT
Tamar Braxton
Register Citizen

Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

The Dish: Price dropped on former Greenwich home of the Trumps; The Tobacconist holds a summer soirée

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… The Tobacconist of Greenwich celebrated its 15th annual cigar dinner at Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. About 300 people attended the summer soirée featuring fine cigars and good food and drink. Owner Michael Cafagno has carried on the traditions of the popular landmark’s late owner/founder Jim Lacera with the annual dinner, as well as Lacera’s traditional Friday Night Club, where 20 cigar lovers gather together to smoke, eat and drink.
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Car On Its Side

2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project

BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.

The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nutmeggers can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Sunday. More...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Durham residents get input on new grocery store

DURHAM — As the town seeks to bolster commercial development, the Economic Development Commission is asking residents to complete an online survey gauging interest in a larger grocery store. The three-question survey, which closes August 31, asks respondents to identify what type of grocery store they want in Durham....
DURHAM, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
CONNECTICUT STATE

