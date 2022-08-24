Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products and more. The event is organized by new haven’s department of arts, culture, and […]
Inaugural Black Wall Street Festival To Showcase New Haven’s Black Businesses
The town of New Haven, Connecticut, is highlighting its Black businesses, artists, and entertainers in its inaugural Black Wall Street Festival. About30 new Black businesses have emerged in New Haven, selling books, clothing, cosmetics, skincare, jewelry, food, drinks and more. The event is an effort to showcase them as well as Black artists and entertainers in the city.
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Bruce Museum appoints new chief financial officer amid major expansion project
Carolyn Hamrak, who has has more than 30 years of diverse financial experience in the nonprofit and for-profit sector, is the new chief financial officer at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich. She has served in fiscal management roles with cultural institutions such as The Metropolitan Opera and The New York...
Register Citizen
Special effects artist lends talents to frightful farm attraction in Goshen
WINSTED — Tyler Green’s skills as a special effects artist were just what was needed for The Forsaken Lands, a haunted attraction that’s opening in September in Goshen. Green, who works in his studio at Whiting Mills, has been a horror movie enthusiast and creator of all things scary for many years, and now offers a variety of classes at his art school for children and adults.
Register Citizen
Stamford floats possibility of realizing its longstanding dream of ferry service to New York City
STAMFORD — The tide has turned once more on one of Stamford’s most longstanding dreams: A ferry to Manhattan. Mayor Caroline Simmons’ administration is “exploring the opportunity of providing a passenger ferry,” according to a survey circulated by Government Center officials on the topic. Mayoral...
Register Citizen
Torrington gallery, bookstore welcomes art installation
TORRINGTON — Howard’s Bookstore and Noelke Gallery on Main Street is holding a book talk and art exhibit this weekend. Kristin Sunday, a former Connecticut resident, is discussing her new novel, “Leaving Behind The Place Where I Am Going” at 3 p.m. Saturday. “My father and...
Register Citizen
Many restaurants closed during COVID, some Westport ones expanded
WESTPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic hit some businesses hard — so hard that many across the country had to close. However, in the town of Westport, this wasn’t as pertinent of an issue. Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce said that most restaurants...
Register Citizen
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
Register Citizen
Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Price dropped on former Greenwich home of the Trumps; The Tobacconist holds a summer soirée
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… The Tobacconist of Greenwich celebrated its 15th annual cigar dinner at Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. About 300 people attended the summer soirée featuring fine cigars and good food and drink. Owner Michael Cafagno has carried on the traditions of the popular landmark’s late owner/founder Jim Lacera with the annual dinner, as well as Lacera’s traditional Friday Night Club, where 20 cigar lovers gather together to smoke, eat and drink.
Register Citizen
Taste of New Canaan celebrates summer with a stroll through town, treats and beverages
NEW CANAAN — Residents and visitors were out and about on Thursday for the 2022 Taste of New Canaan event. Participants could choose from three different walking tours: the Taste Tour with 12 stops, the Family Fiesta tour with eight stops and the Wine Trail with 11 stops. Musicians...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car On Its Side
2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project
BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
Register Citizen
‘They’re all Hall of Famers’: East Haven bocce elites square off in town championship
It was the best of the best at this summer’s East Haven recreation league bocce league championship at the town beach. And that’s saying something. Among the competitors: Giuseppe “Joe” DeLucia, 73, who was, as East Haven Recreation Director Liz Franco-Spano put it, “on fire.”
Register Citizen
Can Stamford make lower Summer Street more pedestrian friendly? See the possible redesign.
STAMFORD — With thousands of dollars on hand from state government grants, plans for a new version of one of Stamford’s busiest strips could be closer to reality as the city eyes more streetscape modification in its city center. City transportation officials have released early renderings for a...
Register Citizen
The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.
The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s newest apartment complex takes shape on Milbank as construction disrupts the area
GREENWICH — Construction work on a large new residential building on lower Milbank Avenue is moving ahead at a rapid pace, causing disruptions in central Greenwich. Late last year, extensive demolition rocked the neighborhood. Local residents compared the blasts to earthquakes or major car crashes. Now, following demolitions, a...
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nutmeggers can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Sunday. More...
Register Citizen
Durham residents get input on new grocery store
DURHAM — As the town seeks to bolster commercial development, the Economic Development Commission is asking residents to complete an online survey gauging interest in a larger grocery store. The three-question survey, which closes August 31, asks respondents to identify what type of grocery store they want in Durham....
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
