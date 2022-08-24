Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff volleyball loses two at home tourney
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University volleyball team lost both its matches Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center. First, the Chargers played a close five-set match with Valley City State. VCSU won the match 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11. Chloe Johnson led the Chargers in kills with 19,...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff unveils baseball stadium renovations, renames it Sisters of St. Francis Field
SIOUX CITY — The whole project started on a paper napkin. Three years ago, Briar Cliff University baseball coach Corby McGlauflin and Kevin Negaard sat at a Sioux City restaurant, and the two brainstormed a rough draft of what the new baseball facility should look like. The Chargers christened...
Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff football opens season with Waldorf at home on Saturday evening
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team on Saturday can’t wait to show the world how much they think they’ve improved on defense. The Chargers bring back several key pieces from last year’s defense — including linebacker Brett Tinker and defensive lineman M.J. Montgomery — and they’ve brought in some young, mature freshmen they’re eager to send out there for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Field against Waldorf.
Sioux City Journal
Prep roundup: Denison-Schleswig wins two matches at AHSTW tourney
ANKENY, Iowa — The North High School volleyball team played at the Ankeny Centennial tournament on Saturday, and one of the matches they played was a 25-15, 25-11 loss to Iowa City Liberty. The Lightning hit .440 in that match, and Shelby Kimm had 12 kills. Denison-Schleswig 22-21, Earlham...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Young, Strohbeen lead North in a convincing season opening win
SIOUX CITY – If it wasn’t for a missed extra point in the first half, the Sioux City North Stars football team would’ve had a running clock to start the second half on South Sioux City on Thursday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium. The Stars scored four...
Sioux City Journal
'This is a great place for volleyball': Coyotes set new attendance record with Friday match against Louisville
VERMILLION, S.D. — In head coach Leanne Williamson’s first home match as head coach of the University of South Dakota volleyball program on September 26, 2014, the Coyotes had 353 fans inside the DakotaDome. When the volleyball program broke in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center against North Dakota...
Sioux City Journal
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Le Mars, Western Christian come away with wins in Week 1
LE MARS, Iowa — Beau Wadle scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown with 93 seconds to go from 16 yards to help give the Le Mars High School football team a 17-14 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday night. That drive ended a three-play, 35-yard drive that lasted 46 seconds.
Sioux City Journal
Top-ranked West Sioux football hosts Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in Week 1
Even though it’s not a district football game between West Sioux and H-M-S, Falcons coach Ryan Schwiesow is eager that their Week 1 game will have a playoff feel to it. The Falcons are ranked in the No. 1 spot in Class 1A by Radio Iowa, while Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn is No. 3 in Class A.
Sioux City Journal
Prep roundup: Wynot football beats Hartington-Newcastle
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Wynot High School football team opened its season with a 28-20 road win over Hartington-Newcastle on Friday. Hartington-Newcastle made a strong comeback, but the Blue Devils held off Hartington-Newcastle late in the game. Prep volleyball. Gehlen Catholic 14-21-15, Sheldon 21-18-10: The Jays beat the Orabs...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers embrace gay baseball player Solomon Bates
SIOUX CITY — Solomon Bates is just like every other baseball player who puts on a Sioux City Explorers uniform. The 6-foot-2 pitcher from Oak Hills, California, has a dream to make it to the big leagues, but his dream might differ in this way: Bates wants to become the first openly gay baseball player in Major League history.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: East's defense stymies Bishop Heelan in home opener
SIOUX CITY — Dalyn Tope didn’t like how he played last week. The East High School senior thought he and his teammates in the secondary didn’t do the little things well last week in Glenwood, so he focused on those leading up to a 35-3 win against Bishop Heelan at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City East plays Bishop Heelan in football action
Sioux City East plays Bishop Heelan in football action Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Zach Hedges pitches gem in Explorers' win over Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS — Zach Hedges dominated over the course of eight innings and the Explorers finished off the five game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries with a 4-1 win. Sioux City’s offense took a quick lead in the top of the first on a two-run homer off the bat of Trey Martin to jump out in front 2-0.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Sioux City North seniors Gabe Nash, Elizabeth Jordan take top spots Bishop Heelan cross country meet
SIOUX CITY — The North High School boys cross country team may look a little differently than it did in 2021, and the Stars feel a little less weight off their shoulders. That doesn't mean they aren't going to go try and win every meet. The Stars started the...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City North easily handles South Sioux City in opening night game
SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team didn’t hold back Thursday night, cruising to a 44-0 win over South Sioux City at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Early on, the Cardinals were able to move the ball fairly well. They took their first three drives into North territory.
Sioux City Journal
Hawks
Dennis and Sandra (Lilly) Hawks of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1906 W 6th St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Dennis and Sandra were married on Sept. 2, 1972, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, S.D. Their children are Timothy (deceased); Lance and Lori of South Sioux City; Marc and Angela Hawks-Johnson of Houston, Texas; and Sarah Mohr of Maryland. Dennis and Sandra have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Denison's Day of Jubilee: Special preparations are in active progress for a meeting to be held in Denison, Iowa, to honor the nomination of Hon. L. M. Shaw and Hon. J. C. Milliman. Speakers so far include Congressmen Geo. D. Perkins, W. P. Hepburn, and J. P. Dolliver, Hon. C. M. Harl of Council Bluffs, and Hon. A. B. Cummins of Des Moines. Bands from Denison, Logan, Charter Oak, Odebolt, Carrol, and the great band of Hawarden will lead the crowd from Northern Iowa. They will pass through Sioux City and join numerous delegates on the way.
Sioux City Journal
Ruth Woods
Ruth Woods of Onawa, Iowa, will celebrate her 100th birthday over Labor Day week with relatives from California, Tennessee, Arizona and Bronson, Iowa. She will also visit with friends during the coffee hour after the morning service in the Community Church of Christ in Sloan, Iowa, on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Sioux City Journal
Hoss
Darrell and Karen (Reisch) Hoss of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday. A celebration was held at Monarch restaurant in Omaha, Neb. Darrell and Karen were married on Sept. 1, 1962. Karen retired from the City of Sioux City Housing of Urban Development (HUD). Darrell was a farmer and Sears salesman before his retirement. Their children are Julie Hoss of Sioux City; and Gregory Hoss of Washington, D.C.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Fire rescues man from Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a river rescue call for a man in the Missouri River near the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. By about 2:20 p.m., a team of first responders had successfully pulled the man...
