ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff volleyball loses two at home tourney

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University volleyball team lost both its matches Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center. First, the Chargers played a close five-set match with Valley City State. VCSU won the match 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11. Chloe Johnson led the Chargers in kills with 19,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Briar Cliff football opens season with Waldorf at home on Saturday evening

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team on Saturday can’t wait to show the world how much they think they’ve improved on defense. The Chargers bring back several key pieces from last year’s defense — including linebacker Brett Tinker and defensive lineman M.J. Montgomery — and they’ve brought in some young, mature freshmen they’re eager to send out there for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Field against Waldorf.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Prep roundup: Denison-Schleswig wins two matches at AHSTW tourney

ANKENY, Iowa — The North High School volleyball team played at the Ankeny Centennial tournament on Saturday, and one of the matches they played was a 25-15, 25-11 loss to Iowa City Liberty. The Lightning hit .440 in that match, and Shelby Kimm had 12 kills. Denison-Schleswig 22-21, Earlham...
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Denver, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Top-ranked West Sioux football hosts Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in Week 1

Even though it’s not a district football game between West Sioux and H-M-S, Falcons coach Ryan Schwiesow is eager that their Week 1 game will have a playoff feel to it. The Falcons are ranked in the No. 1 spot in Class 1A by Radio Iowa, while Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn is No. 3 in Class A.
HAWARDEN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Open Season#Briefs#Summit League#Bcu
Sioux City Journal

Prep roundup: Wynot football beats Hartington-Newcastle

HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Wynot High School football team opened its season with a 28-20 road win over Hartington-Newcastle on Friday. Hartington-Newcastle made a strong comeback, but the Blue Devils held off Hartington-Newcastle late in the game. Prep volleyball. Gehlen Catholic 14-21-15, Sheldon 21-18-10: The Jays beat the Orabs...
WYNOT, NE
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers embrace gay baseball player Solomon Bates

SIOUX CITY — Solomon Bates is just like every other baseball player who puts on a Sioux City Explorers uniform. The 6-foot-2 pitcher from Oak Hills, California, has a dream to make it to the big leagues, but his dream might differ in this way: Bates wants to become the first openly gay baseball player in Major League history.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: East's defense stymies Bishop Heelan in home opener

SIOUX CITY — Dalyn Tope didn’t like how he played last week. The East High School senior thought he and his teammates in the secondary didn’t do the little things well last week in Glenwood, so he focused on those leading up to a 35-3 win against Bishop Heelan at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Zach Hedges pitches gem in Explorers' win over Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS — Zach Hedges dominated over the course of eight innings and the Explorers finished off the five game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries with a 4-1 win. Sioux City’s offense took a quick lead in the top of the first on a two-run homer off the bat of Trey Martin to jump out in front 2-0.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City North easily handles South Sioux City in opening night game

SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team didn’t hold back Thursday night, cruising to a 44-0 win over South Sioux City at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Early on, the Cardinals were able to move the ball fairly well. They took their first three drives into North territory.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawks

Dennis and Sandra (Lilly) Hawks of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1906 W 6th St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Dennis and Sandra were married on Sept. 2, 1972, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, S.D. Their children are Timothy (deceased); Lance and Lori of South Sioux City; Marc and Angela Hawks-Johnson of Houston, Texas; and Sarah Mohr of Maryland. Dennis and Sandra have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives

Denison's Day of Jubilee: Special preparations are in active progress for a meeting to be held in Denison, Iowa, to honor the nomination of Hon. L. M. Shaw and Hon. J. C. Milliman. Speakers so far include Congressmen Geo. D. Perkins, W. P. Hepburn, and J. P. Dolliver, Hon. C. M. Harl of Council Bluffs, and Hon. A. B. Cummins of Des Moines. Bands from Denison, Logan, Charter Oak, Odebolt, Carrol, and the great band of Hawarden will lead the crowd from Northern Iowa. They will pass through Sioux City and join numerous delegates on the way.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ruth Woods

Ruth Woods of Onawa, Iowa, will celebrate her 100th birthday over Labor Day week with relatives from California, Tennessee, Arizona and Bronson, Iowa. She will also visit with friends during the coffee hour after the morning service in the Community Church of Christ in Sloan, Iowa, on Sunday, Sept. 4.
ONAWA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hoss

Darrell and Karen (Reisch) Hoss of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday. A celebration was held at Monarch restaurant in Omaha, Neb. Darrell and Karen were married on Sept. 1, 1962. Karen retired from the City of Sioux City Housing of Urban Development (HUD). Darrell was a farmer and Sears salesman before his retirement. Their children are Julie Hoss of Sioux City; and Gregory Hoss of Washington, D.C.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Fire rescues man from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY — Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a river rescue call for a man in the Missouri River near the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. By about 2:20 p.m., a team of first responders had successfully pulled the man...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy