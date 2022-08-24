Denison's Day of Jubilee: Special preparations are in active progress for a meeting to be held in Denison, Iowa, to honor the nomination of Hon. L. M. Shaw and Hon. J. C. Milliman. Speakers so far include Congressmen Geo. D. Perkins, W. P. Hepburn, and J. P. Dolliver, Hon. C. M. Harl of Council Bluffs, and Hon. A. B. Cummins of Des Moines. Bands from Denison, Logan, Charter Oak, Odebolt, Carrol, and the great band of Hawarden will lead the crowd from Northern Iowa. They will pass through Sioux City and join numerous delegates on the way.

