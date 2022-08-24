There is something not normal about this, one thing to have lots of children under one roof, his has multiple children spread over 8, or 9 households, plus his work schedule there cannot be equal time, quality time in raising all of them, which seems to be the sad part. What is he trying to prove. This behavior seems to be part of a bigger issue with him perhaps.
How is he a father to those kids if he is not spending time with them because they are in different homes? Yeah money is great but the time and memories you create in the hone is priceless!! Children are a blessing, I wish them all well..😏🤷🏽♀️
Nick better start loading blanks in that Cannon, or it is going to backfire on him one day. He's not going to be in financial position where he can just keep having babies like he currently doing.
Comments / 157