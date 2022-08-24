ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

The Oakland Press

Second demonstration planned after rough arrest in Pontiac

A second demonstration in support of Pontiac resident Diressee Wilson is set for Sunday near the back door of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac substation in Pontiac. Videos of Wilson’s Aug. 18 arrest at the southwest corner of Franklin Road and Montana Avenue, went viral on social media last week. During the incident, she bit deputies trying to take her into custody and was punched in the face and neck several times as they tried to get her to stop. A deputy used a Taser to make noise to get her attention, but did not use the device on her, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detroit News

Four shot at random, three fatally, in Detroit; police searching for suspect

Detroit — Four people were shot, three fatally, in a series of what appear to be random shootings Sunday morning along Seven Mile on Detroit's west side, police said. An extensive manhunt was underway Sunday afternoon for the suspect, led by the Detroit Police Department with Michigan State Police, ATF, FBI and U.S. Homeland Security. Helicopters searched near Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday as the dozens from law enforcement fanned out across the west side.
fox2detroit.com

Police search for suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is actively searching for the suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. FOX 2 saw law enforcement agencies at multiple scenes in the area of 7 Mile and Pennington, 7 Mile and Wyoming, and Livernois and Outer Dr. DPD has not said whether these scenes were correlated.
The Flint Journal

Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
The Oakland Press

Child on bike injured in crash with motorist

A 12-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after he attempted to cross the street on a bicycle and collided with a motorist in Farmington Hills. The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred at 10 Mile and Middlebelt roads on Thursday, Aug. 25. Investigators have not made a determination of fault, said Police Chief Jeff King.
WILX-TV

Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. According to authorities, the family of Laken Elezabeth Lewis last saw her Aug. 18 when she left their home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park - located near the border of Wixom and Commerce Township - to go for a walk. She never returned.
hotnewhiphop.com

Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder-For-Hire After Allegedly Recruiting Hitman

The latest rapper to find themselves wrapped up in a slew of damning criminal charges comes from Flint, Michigan and goes by the name of Cliff Mac. As HipHopDX reports, the 31-year-old was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The Oakland Press

Man accused of raping psych patient gets next court date

A former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary exam on Sept. 28. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person. It’s alleged he assaulted the 18-year-old female in the early morning hours of July 14 at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Aug. 28 and beyond

• P’s & Q’s Bakery and Cafe Customer Appreciation Block Party and community event to spotlight small businesses and provide information to parents about the school district, is noon-5 p.m. Sept. 3, at 526 N. Telegraph Road at Oakland Pointe Plaza, Pontiac. The event includes free food and games for children, and live entertainment by local artists. For information, find P’s & Q’s Bakery on Facebook.
