The Oakland Press
Second demonstration planned after rough arrest in Pontiac
A second demonstration in support of Pontiac resident Diressee Wilson is set for Sunday near the back door of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac substation in Pontiac. Videos of Wilson’s Aug. 18 arrest at the southwest corner of Franklin Road and Montana Avenue, went viral on social media last week. During the incident, she bit deputies trying to take her into custody and was punched in the face and neck several times as they tried to get her to stop. A deputy used a Taser to make noise to get her attention, but did not use the device on her, according to the sheriff’s office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
Detroit News
Four shot at random, three fatally, in Detroit; police searching for suspect
Detroit — Four people were shot, three fatally, in a series of what appear to be random shootings Sunday morning along Seven Mile on Detroit's west side, police said. An extensive manhunt was underway Sunday afternoon for the suspect, led by the Detroit Police Department with Michigan State Police, ATF, FBI and U.S. Homeland Security. Helicopters searched near Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday as the dozens from law enforcement fanned out across the west side.
Punches thrown during Pontiac arrest leads to Oakland Co. investigation
In a now-viral video, two Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seen repeatedly punching a woman whose family says is mentally ill.
fox2detroit.com
Police search for suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is actively searching for the suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. FOX 2 saw law enforcement agencies at multiple scenes in the area of 7 Mile and Pennington, 7 Mile and Wyoming, and Livernois and Outer Dr. DPD has not said whether these scenes were correlated.
The Oakland Press
Defendant has exchange with Macomb judge following Eastpointe carjacking sentence
A 59-year-old man who was called “probably the most difficult defendant I’ve had in my career” by a judge retorted that he was “probably the most innocent” defendant the judge has had. The exchange occurred Thursday between Macomb Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce and convicted carjacker...
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
fox2detroit.com
3-year-old killed in crash on Inkster Rd; mom arrested for possible drunk driving
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a crash that killed a 3-year-old on Inkster Road and 8 Mile Road overnight on Saturday. Police said they responded to the intersection at 2:34 a.m. for a two-car crash. According to investigators, a car driven by a 29-year-old...
Snapchat search warrant leads to prison time for MI man
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a man was sentenced in court Friday for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
The Oakland Press
Child on bike injured in crash with motorist
A 12-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after he attempted to cross the street on a bicycle and collided with a motorist in Farmington Hills. The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred at 10 Mile and Middlebelt roads on Thursday, Aug. 25. Investigators have not made a determination of fault, said Police Chief Jeff King.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 flee on foot, 2 arrested, gun found after driver caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – Two were arrested and a gun was recovered overnight after four people fled from a car that was caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit, police said. Michigan State Police troopers said they tried to stop a Chrysler 300 at 12:10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26) for traveling 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 at Davison.
Driver of Chrysler 300 going 100 mph on I-96 flees police, is tracked down and arrested
Two people were arrested overnight after trying to get away from Michigan State Police on I-96 at the Davison. Police said the driver was speeding at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
WILX-TV
Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. According to authorities, the family of Laken Elezabeth Lewis last saw her Aug. 18 when she left their home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park - located near the border of Wixom and Commerce Township - to go for a walk. She never returned.
hotnewhiphop.com
Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder-For-Hire After Allegedly Recruiting Hitman
The latest rapper to find themselves wrapped up in a slew of damning criminal charges comes from Flint, Michigan and goes by the name of Cliff Mac. As HipHopDX reports, the 31-year-old was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
abc12.com
Police seize nearly 11 pounds of drugs, three guns at Genesee County home
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State and federal law enforcement made a massive drug bust in Genesee County earlier this month resulting in nearly 40 pounds of drugs and more than 80 illegal firearms. The Flint Area Narcotics Group and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of raping psych patient gets next court date
A former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary exam on Sept. 28. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person. It’s alleged he assaulted the 18-year-old female in the early morning hours of July 14 at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged in Detroit BBQ murder, kidnapping, chase, and standoff was on tether after posting low bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect accused of killing a man at a Detroit barbecue then barricading himself in a home with a kidnapped child after fleeing police was already out on bond on an unrelated charge of shooting at his girlfriend. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, is accused...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Aug. 28 and beyond
• P’s & Q’s Bakery and Cafe Customer Appreciation Block Party and community event to spotlight small businesses and provide information to parents about the school district, is noon-5 p.m. Sept. 3, at 526 N. Telegraph Road at Oakland Pointe Plaza, Pontiac. The event includes free food and games for children, and live entertainment by local artists. For information, find P’s & Q’s Bakery on Facebook.
1 Woman Dead After A Pedestrian Accident On Chevrolet Avenue (Flint, MI)
The Flint Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a woman on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint on Friday. According to the police, the female pedestrian was [..]
