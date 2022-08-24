ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

lionsden
3d ago

Maybe trade in the electric one for the manual old school spinning blade mower since charging the electric one also uses fossil fuels to charge

Aggressivemediocrity
2d ago

I'd like to get one but the cost of the batteries, the life of the batteries and the the capacity of the batteries just doesn't seem feasible for my purposes yet. Granted they have came a long way in the last few years and maybe in a few more it'll be enough to suit my needs but not with the current battery technology. Now the trimmers that's a different story how about they do a rebate or whatever on those... I'd buy one of those if the price was right

cleveland19.com

Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positivity was in the air at North Marginal Road in Cleveland. Will Friedman, the president of Port Cleveland, told 19 News about the progress the port operations and Cleveland Harbor are making. “We are growing in the harbor more cargo is coming in, we are diversifying...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

$700,000 in county ARPA money for a playground in affluent Beachwood? Really?

The Cuyahoga County Council recently approved allocating $11 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects in our communities (”Another $11M in ‘don’t-call-them-slush-funds’ approved for spending,” Aug. 4). While some of these projects may meet the stated ARPA goals, I find it particularly egregious that our county representatives would designate one of the largest allocations, $700,000, to build a playground in Beachwood, one of the more affluent suburbs in our region.
spectrumnews1.com

Lakewood soap shop donates leftover scraps to charities

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Dave Willett is the owner of STEM Handmade Soap. He compares his soap molds to long loaves of bread. “So, it truly does [sic], is like a loaf of bread except for dough, it's actually soap,” Willett said. He said the loaves have to go...
LAKEWOOD, OH
#Rebates#Ozone Pollution#Cleveland Public Health
cleveland19.com

Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
CLEVELAND, OH
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Cleveland

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cleveland from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Karima McCree-Wilson sounded exhausted as she addressed the board members on the video screen. More than two years had passed since she began filing police complaints against her father. His attacks went unchecked for eight months, she claimed, until he was finally arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
cityofmentor.com

Changes Affecting Mentor NOPEC Electric Customers

As a result of increased electrical energy rates, Mentor residents who are current NOPEC electrical customers will automatically be switched back to the Illuminating Company until Spring 2023. Customers will be receiving a letter from NOPEC in the near future advising them of the change. NOPEC’s current electric rates are...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain family pushing for stricter punishments for juveniles

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in December the unimaginable happened to a one year old boy. According to family Jessie Webber was being watched by a 13-year-old neighbor while his mother ran next door. “When I came back home I found my son unresponsive, “ said Heather Banbury. “he beat...
LORAIN, OH

