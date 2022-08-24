Paxton legal opinion giving public immediate access to ballots jeopardizes election security and invites lawsuits, experts say

Read full article on original website
Related
Experts weigh in on what needs to happen to keep the Texas governor's race close
Election experts say that the race may hinge on if Republicans switch sides and young voter turnout.
Click2Houston.com
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright, Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones, who were among the 21 people gunned down in Texas’ deadliest school shooting May 24.
News Channel 25
Former mayor acquitted of illegal voting years after high-profile arrest by state’s election fraud unit
"Former Edinburg mayor acquitted of illegal voting years after high-profile arrest by state’s election fraud unit" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Florida Activist Wants to Donate Arabic ‘In God We Trust' Signs to Texas Schools
A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic. The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beto's first ad, "every Texan needs to know that Abbott outlawed abortion with no exception for rape or incest."
"Every Texan needs to know that Greg Abbott outlawed abortion with no exception for rape or incest. Share our first TV ad — and join us in defeating him so we can restore a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future." Beto O'Rourke.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent
AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
klif.com
Federal Judge in Fort Worth Nixes Texas Law Banning 18-20 From Buying Guns
Texas (WBAP/IKLIF) – A federal judge in Fort Worth says that the Lone Star State cannot prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman cited the Second Amendment in his decision Thursday. Pittman said the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.
Texas officials accuse Harris County of slashing constables’ budgets — but they’re actually going up
Hegar claims the county has violated state laws passed last year to stop cities and counties from cutting police spending in the wake of national protests following George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11 that laws passed after the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018 didn't go far enough in making sure school districts follow state safety and security standards. "We can see from what happened in Uvalde that; in fact, those laws either did not have teeth or they were not fully complied with," Gov. Abbott said.The Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) spotted problems with compliance in 2020 after going through the emergency operations plans for more than 1,000 school districts.It found...
Uvalde families rally in Austin to demand raise in minimum age to buy AR-15s
Rally organizers said they are urging Abbott to call a special session to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 to 21.
Mysterious billboard warns: ‘Don’t move to Texas’
The billboards read "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde."
TxDOT seeking public feedback regarding I-10
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking the public’s opinion regarding Interstate 10. According to the Facebook post from Texas Department of Transportation (San Angelo), “Interstate 10 (I-10) through Texas impacts the lives of millions of drivers, as well as communities and cities from the New Mexico state line to the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas bans local, state government entities from doing business with firms that 'boycott' fossil fuels
Texas banned 10 financial firms from doing business with the state after Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Wednesday that they did not support the oil and gas industry. Hegar, a Republican running for reelection in November, banned BlackRock Inc., and other banks and investment firms — as well as some investment funds within large banks such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan — from entering into most contracts with state and local entities after Hegar’s office said the firms “boycott” the fossil fuel sector.
CBS Austin
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
Beto O'Rourke's book highlights the struggles of Texas's historically disenfranchised voters of color.
In his new book, “We've Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible”: author and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tells the story of Texans who changed the course of voting rights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California
The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
St. Louis organizations help Missourians sign up for photo IDs needed to vote
ST. LOUIS — Right now in Missouri, advocates are suing the state of Missouri and the secretary of state to block its new photo identification requirement for voters. The Missouri legislature passed HB 1878, which takes effect Sunday. Just this week, the Missouri League of Women Voters and Missouri...
Comments / 0