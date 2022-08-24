Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Dispute at Pennsylvania mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries
UPPER MARION, Pa. (AP)-- Authorities say a dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety. Police reported no injuries and no shots were fired Thursday at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute, though a witness said the woman told police it stemmed from a disagreement over who was or wasn’t in line at the restaurant. The woman also reportedly told officers she felt threatened. The woman was handcuffed and taken into custody. It's not clear what if any charges she faces.
wcn247.com
Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, three years before he retired from the U.S. Army. Reuters said Friday that Mastriano was in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans and Operations, where he worked until he retired in 2017. The Army War College said a team in 2020 had reviewed all art, text and images displayed at the Carlisle barracks but missed the faculty photo. It said the photo “has since been removed because it does not meet AWC values.” Mastriano did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Comments / 0