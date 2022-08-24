Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society. In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he...
Name released in Watford City rollover crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
KFYR-TV
CyberTip leads to arrest of Hebron man
HEBRON, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors say a Hebron man uploaded child sexual abuse materials on his computer. Cyber crime forensic investigators say a CyberTip led them to the IP address of 66-year-old Steven Kaminsky. They say he had uploaded sexually explicit photos of children to a website and possessed other similar images on flash drives around his home.
Minot man killed in one-vehicle rollover near Watford City
WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — A Minot man was killed early Friday morning in a one-vehicle rollover near Watford City. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old was traveling west on 28th Street Northwest in rural McKenzie County around 6:00 a.m. when the driver apparently failed to negotiate a left curve and drove […]
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing ND toddler found safe
MANDAREE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (8/25 - 8:45 PM) - Law enforcement says Amirae has been found, safe. No other details were provided. A 3-year-old girl is missing and believed to be in danger with her father. The Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services says Amirae Driver was...
keyzradio.com
Two Die Over the Weekend in Separate Crashes on Bakken Roadways
Williston and Halliday, ND (KEYZ) A Williston man and a man from Dickinson are the victims of two separate crashes over the weekend on Bakken roadways. A Williston man was killed in a motorcycle crash occurring on ND 1804 on Saturday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that at...
